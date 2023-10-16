Around the NFL

Bears HC Matt Eberflus says Justin Fields (right thumb) doubtful for Week 7 vs. Raiders

Published: Oct 16, 2023 at 02:16 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Justin Fields' thumb injury could cost him a start this weekend.

Fields is doubtful for the Bears' Week 7 game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters on Monday.

Fields' status will be determined by how well he can grip the ball with his ailing thumb, Eberflus explained, and the Bears expect to have a better understanding of his condition by the end of the week. There is still hope Fields could play, the coach said, although the Bears do not have a timetable for return as of now.

"No, that's not been ruled out. It's doubtful still," Eberflus said of Fields potentially playing on Sunday. "Like I said, for this week it looks like it's doubtful. But we'll see at the end of the week and see where it goes. I know he's a fast healer."

Fields exited Chicago's Week 6 loss to the Vikings early in the third quarter after he was sacked by edge rusher Danielle Hunter, suffering a dislocated thumb on the play. X-rays on Fields' thumb were negative, and he underwent an MRI on Monday, according to Eberflus, who added Fields is dealing with swelling in his injured digit.

Rookie backup Tyson Bagent replaced him for the remainder of the 19-13 defeat, completing 10 of 14 passes for 83 yards and an interception.

Bagent will start if Fields cannot play, Eberflus said.

Fields entered Sunday's game on a bit of a hot streak, throwing for 617 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception in Chicago's last two games. His Week 6 showing was much less exciting before his premature departure (6 of 10, 58 yards, 1 INT). The Bears will hope he can attempt to bounce back this weekend.

