Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) inactive vs. Cardinals

Heading into Week 7, Metcalf had not missed any of the 71 regular-season games (including four postseason games) since he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

With Metcalf already battling a rib injury entering Week 6 against the Bengals, Metcalf suffered a hip injury but returned to action to finish the game with four catches for 69 yards in the loss.

Seattle will lean on ﻿Tyler Lockett﻿ and rookie receivers ﻿Jaxon Smith-Njigba﻿ and ﻿Jake Bobo﻿ in Metcalf's absence. Smith-Njigba has yet to record a touchdown but has caught 16 of his 25 targets for 110 yards. Meanwhile, Bobo contributed two catches for 43 yards in Week 6.