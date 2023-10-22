Seahawks WR DK Metcalf (ribs/hip) inactive vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks will be without a big difference-maker in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.
Wide receiver DK Metcalf, who was questionable for Week 7, is set to miss his first NFL game due to ribs and hip injuries.
Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Friday that Metcalf was "pretty sore" and his availability for the game would a game-day decision. Although he participated in Friday's practice, he missed Wednesday and Thursday's sessions. Unfortunately, Metcalf is inactive for Sunday but could return to action in Week 8 against the Browns.
Heading into Week 7, Metcalf had not missed any of the 71 regular-season games (including four postseason games) since he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
With Metcalf already battling a rib injury entering Week 6 against the Bengals, Metcalf suffered a hip injury but returned to action to finish the game with four catches for 69 yards in the loss.
Seattle will lean on Tyler Lockett and rookie receivers Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Jake Bobo in Metcalf's absence. Smith-Njigba has yet to record a touchdown but has caught 16 of his 25 targets for 110 yards. Meanwhile, Bobo contributed two catches for 43 yards in Week 6.
The Seahawks (3-2) kick off against the Cardinals (1-5) at 4:05 p.m. ET.