NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

Published: Sep 14, 2023
Indianapolis Colts
Los Angeles Rams
  • QB Brett Rypien is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Rypien's signing comes a day after Los Angeles placed rookie QB Stetson Bennett on the reserve/NFI list for undisclosed reasons.
Pittsburgh Steelers
  • WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) told reporters that a decision has not been made on if he will go on IR. Head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Johnson was unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Browns earlier this week.
  • DL Cameron Heyward (groin) is having surgery today and expected to miss about eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Heyward suffered the injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to San Francisco.
Washington Commanders
