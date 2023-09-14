NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
SIGNINGS
- G Lewis Kidd (practice squad)
INJURIES
- C Jack Anderson placed on practice squad injured list
SIGNINGS
- QB Brett Rypien is being signed to the active roster from the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source. Rypien's signing comes a day after Los Angeles placed rookie QB Stetson Bennett on the reserve/NFI list for undisclosed reasons.
INJURIES
- WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) told reporters that a decision has not been made on if he will go on IR. Head coach Mike Tomlin said this week that Johnson was unlikely to play in Monday's game against the Browns earlier this week.
- DL Cameron Heyward (groin) is having surgery today and expected to miss about eight weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. Heyward suffered the injury in Pittsburgh's Week 1 loss to San Francisco.
SIGNINGS
- DE William Bradley-King (practice squad)