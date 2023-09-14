Steelers DL Cameron Heyward undergoing groin surgery, expected to miss about eight weeks 

Heyward's injury was one of the many unfortunate occurrences in Pittsburgh's season-opening loss to San Francisco this past Sunday. He played just 14 snaps before exiting with the injury and only briefly returned before exiting again, forcing the Steelers to piece together a replacement plan that included Isaiahh Loudermilk and Keeanu Benton﻿. With Heyward out, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey capitalized, finishing the day with 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while quarterback Brock Purdy found the going easier in a 220-yard, two-touchdown outing.