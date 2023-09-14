Around the NFL

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward undergoing groin surgery, expected to miss about eight weeks 

Published: Sep 14, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cameron Heyward﻿'s Week 1 injury is going to cost him roughly half of the 2023 season.

Heyward is having surgery to repair his groin on Thursday in Pittsburgh, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported. The Steelers defensive lineman is expected to miss approximately eight weeks but is expected to be able to return around the midpoint of the regular season.

Related Links

Heyward's injury was one of the many unfortunate occurrences in Pittsburgh's season-opening loss to San Francisco this past Sunday. He played just 14 snaps before exiting with the injury and only briefly returned before exiting again, forcing the Steelers to piece together a replacement plan that included Isaiahh Loudermilk and Keeanu Benton﻿. With Heyward out, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey capitalized, finishing the day with 152 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries, while quarterback Brock Purdy found the going easier in a 220-yard, two-touchdown outing.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin admitted his team "got kicked in the teeth today in a lot of ways," following their 30-7 defeat. The absence of Heyward -- a six-time Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro and the grizzled veteran of Pittsburgh's defense with 78.5 career sacks to his name -- will sting much longer than Sunday's loss did.

Next up, Pittsburgh takes on the division-rival Cleveland Browns on Monday night.

Related Content

news

DK Metcalf, Seahawks admit subpar effort led to surprising loss to Rams: 'They played harder'

One of the surprises from Week 1 in the NFL came from Seattle, where the Rams outplayed a Seahawks team that entered 2023 with hopes of reaching greater heights. DK Metcalf and Co. admitted L.A. players harder.
news

Lions' Jared Goff hasn't thrown INT in 359 attempts, flirting with history thanks to risk-free approach

Jared Goff's interception-free streak currently stands at 359 snaps, the third-longest such streak in NFL history behind only Tom Brady (399) and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ (402). Just don't tell the Lions QB about it.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kenny Pickett, Steelers look to get back on track against stingy Browns with Week 1 loss behind them

The Steelers would like to forget their season-opening loss as quickly as possible. In fact, according to quarterback ﻿Kenny Pickett﻿, they already have.
news

Aaron Rodgers 'heartbroken' after season-ending Achilles injury, vows return: 'I shall rise yet again'

The football world has had nearly 48 hours to process what happened to Aaron Rodgers on Monday night in East Rutherford, New Jersey. That was enough time for Rodgers to craft a response of his own after suffering a season-ending Achilles tear on the fourth snap of his Jets career.
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow jokes struggles in loss to Browns led to new haircut

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's performance in Cincinnati's 24-3 Week 1 loss to the Cleveland Browns was out-of-character, and apparently, one way Burrow has tried to remedy last week's issues is with a fresh haircut ahead of this week's practices.
news

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield decoded Minnesota's defense in Week 1 comeback win

﻿Baker Mayfield﻿'s game turned almost instantly Sunday in Minneapolis. One of his teammates offered a good reason for the shift Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Vikings-Eagles on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Minnesota Vikings face the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday night on Prime Video.
news

Week 2 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 2 of the 2023 season.
news

DL Chris Jones glad to re-join Chiefs, plans to play in Kansas City for 'long haul'

After signing a new one-year deal to rejoin the club after a lengthy holdout, Chiefs DT Chris Jones said Wednesday that there's nothing personal about the situation and he's willing to be in Kansas City for the long haul.
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh on Aaron Rodgers' future: 'I'd be shocked if this is the way he's gonna go out'

﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' season-ending Achilles injury spun the Jets' season into a tizzy just four snaps into the 2023 campaign. The injury conjures questions about whether Rodgers will continue his career with the Jets in 2024 at the age of 40.