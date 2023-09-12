Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) 'probably unavailable' vs. Browns

Published: Sep 12, 2023 at 12:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Pittsburgh will attempt to bounce back from Sunday's disastrous Week 1 loss without its top receiver.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on Tuesday announced wideout Diontae Johnson is "probably unavailable this week" against the Browns due to a hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday against the 49ers.

Tomlin also announced Cam Heyward is going to have surgery on his injured groin. NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday that Heyward is expected to miss multiple weeks and a trip to injured reserve is likely for the veteran defensive lineman.

Johnson caught three of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 30-7 loss, injuring the hamstring on a 26-yard catch and run early in the third quarter. The No. 1 receiver stayed down after the play and was quickly ruled out -- a sign of the severity of the injury.

With Johnson out for a spell, the Steelers' offense will rely on second-year receiver George Pickens and veteran Allen Robinson. The development also should mean more reps for speedy 2022 fourth-round pick Calvin Austin.

The Steelers entered the season relatively healthy, but Week 1 spawned two significant injuries.

Pittsburgh (0-1) hosts division rival Cleveland (1-0) next Monday night as Tomlin's club looks to turn the page from its opening week blowout loss.

