Injury roundup: Bengals WR Tee Higgins (cracked rib) is expected to play vs. Seahawks 

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (rib) was listed as questionable for this week, but is expected to play versus the Seahawks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.
Higgins did not play in Week 5 against the Cardinals due to suffering a cracked rib in Week 4 against the Titans when he had two receptions for 19 yards. However, against Arizona, it was Ja'Marr Chase who shined as Joe Burrow's top target for the day, recording 15 receptions for 192 yards and three touchdowns to get the Bengals a 34-20 win.
Higgins had his best game so far in Week 2 versus the Ravens when he recorded eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns. Now it looks like the 24-year-old will be back out on the field to hopefully help a Bengals offense that seems to have finally found its footing.
The Seahawks and Bengals kick off at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Other injuries we are keeping an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 6 games:
- Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness) is expected to play against the Rams, Rapoport reported, per a source.
- Carolina Panthers linebacker Brian Burns (ankle) is expected to play versus the Dolphins, Rapoport reported per a source.
- Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (hand, face), who is listed as questionable with burns, is expected to play versus the 49ers, Rapoport reported per a source.
- New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who has been out the past three weeks with a high-ankle sprain, is optimistic about being able to play against the Bills, Rapoport and NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources. The team is giving him all the time he needs, and it's not 100%, but there is a real chance he returns, Rapoport added. Tight end Darren Waller (groin) is also expected to play, Rapoport reported.