News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

Published: Nov 06, 2023 at 12:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
2023 · 4-5-0

OTHER NEWS

  • QB Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback Sunday against the Cardinals and the team will reevaluate during its Week 11 bye, per head coach Arthur Smith.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-7-0

INJURIES

  • RB Tarik Cohen was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
2023 · 5-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
  • OT Jedrick Wills suffered a high-grade MCL sprain, low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruises on Sunday and is expected to miss roughly six weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. Wills is going to be placed on injured reserve, per Stefanski.
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
2023 · 5-3-0

WORKOUTS

  • WR Martavis Bryant is flying to Dallas on Monday for a workout with the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Bryant last played a regular-season game in 2018.
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 5-4-0

INJURIES

  • RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's win over the Falcons and will miss the rest of the season, per head coach Kevin O'Connell.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-7-0

INJURIES

Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
2023 · 8-1-0

INJURIES

  • TE Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Sunday's win over the Cowboys and is expected to undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Goedert is expected to miss about four weeks, per Rapoport.
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
2023 · 5-3-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee), Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) both expected to play

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers. Here are some other injuries to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 slate of games.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 8: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 8 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has illness, will play Sunday vs. Broncos

The Kanas City Chiefs announced on Sunday morning that Patrick Mahomes has an illness, but his status for today's game against the Broncos is unaffected.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Oct. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.