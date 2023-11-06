NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
OTHER NEWS
- QB Taylor Heinicke will remain the starting quarterback Sunday against the Cardinals and the team will reevaluate during its Week 11 bye, per head coach Arthur Smith.
INJURIES
- RB Tarik Cohen was placed on the practice squad injured reserve.
INJURIES
- WR Marquise Goodwin is in concussion protocol, per head coach Kevin Stefanski.
- OT Jedrick Wills suffered a high-grade MCL sprain, low-grade PCL sprain and bone bruises on Sunday and is expected to miss roughly six weeks, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday, per sources. Wills is going to be placed on injured reserve, per Stefanski.
WORKOUTS
- WR Martavis Bryant is flying to Dallas on Monday for a workout with the team, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Bryant last played a regular-season game in 2018.
INJURIES
- RB Cam Akers suffered a torn Achilles in Sunday's win over the Falcons and will miss the rest of the season, per head coach Kevin O'Connell.
INJURIES
- QB Daniel Jones will miss the rest of the 2023 season after suffering a torn ACL during Sunday's loss to the Raiders, head coach Brian Daboll announced.
INJURIES
- TE Dallas Goedert suffered a fractured forearm in Sunday's win over the Cowboys and is expected to undergo surgery, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Goedert is expected to miss about four weeks, per Rapoport.
INJURIES
- RB Anthony McFarland has been activated from injured reserve.
- LB Cole Holcomb was placed on IR.