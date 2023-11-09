Fantasy football 2023 Week 10 sleepers: Navigating the rocky QB stream

Yep, it's a quarterback-heavy week here in the sleepers column. That's what happens when so many guys are missing at the position. Chances are, you or someone you know will be forced to start a player they never imagined would grace their roster at the start of the year. Sometimes, you've just gotta yell “YOLO!" and take a chance in your lineup. That would put you in similar company with Taylor Heinicke.





The journeyman gets another start for Atlanta this week. Fantasy managers love his gunslinging style and what it can do for the skill position players in the lineup. This week, we kind of love what he might mean for your lineup. We've praised the Cardinals for being scrappy, but let's not confuse that with being good. Arizona is very much in the middle of the pack with the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense, and it's allowing 7.8 air yards per attempt. With Kyler Murray likely back in the lineup, Arizona could put some points on the board. That should force Heinicke to try and match throws. He has QB2 potential this week.