NFL rookie rankings at midpoint of 2023 season: Jordan Addison skyrockets into top five

DRAFTED: Round 2, No. 32 overall





Joey Porter Jr. began the season in a limited role, playing in 40 percent or less of the team' defensive snaps in each of Pittsburgh's first five contests -- but he's worked his way into the starting lineup over the last two games after impressing DC Teryl Austin and head coach Mike Tomlin. The ultra-confident cornerback is allowing just 28.6 percent of passes thrown his way to be completed through nine weeks and should continue to hold his own in marquee matchups vs. star receivers. Last week when lining up against Tennessee’s DeAndre Hopkins, Porter allowed just one catch for 17 yards on five targets. There is still room for Porter to grow, of course, but he's shown a lot of good early.