NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 9

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
INJURIES
- QB Josh Allen (right shoulder) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
- DE Leonard Floyd (illness) DNP
- LB Terrel Bernard (concussion) limited
- CB Christian Benford (hamstring) DNP
- S Micah Hyde (neck/stinger) DNP
- S Jordan Poyer (shin) DNP
INJURIES
- OLB Marquis Haynes has been activated off injured reserve.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
- WR Mike Strachan
- LB Eku Leota
INJURIES
- QB Justin Fields (thumb; doubtful) is not expected to play tonight versus Carolina, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football. Fields hasn't played since Week 6 after suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand.
- RB Khalil Herbert (ankle; questionable) is not expected to play tonight despite being a full participant in practice this week, per Pelissero.
- WR Equanimeous St. Brown has been activated off injured reserve.
- DB Josh Blackwell activated off IR.
- DB Tyrique Stevenson has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.
GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS
INJURIES
- WR Ja'Marr Chase (back; limited) told reporters that his MRI this week found no damage and he's just dealing with a bruise. Chase wouldn't commit to playing this Sunday.
- WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) did not participate in practice and is not expected to play Sunday against the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Higgins, who hurt his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, will be evaluated on a week to week basis.
INJURIES
- RB David Montgomery (ribs) was a full participant in practice for the second straight day.
- WR Donovan Peoples-Jones (ribs) limited
- OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai (back) DNP
- OG Jonah Jackson (ankle) full
- C Frank Ragnow (toe) full
INJURIES
- CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) missed his second consecutive practice, and HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that he's concerned about the injury.
INJURIES
- WR Josh Downs (knee) did not participate in practice for a second consecutive day.
- WR Alec Pierce (ankle) limited
- TE Drew Ogletree (foot) did not travel with the team to Frankfurt, Germany for Sunday's game.
- OT Braden Smith (hip/wrist) full
- LB Zaire Franklin (knee) limited
- CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) did not travel with the team to Germany.
SIGNINGS
- DL Christopher Hinton (practice squad)
INJURIES
- WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) says he's day to day but wants to be at 100% before returning from injured reserve. The Vikings designated Jefferson to return from IR this week.
INJURIES
- OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant for the second straight day.
- OT Evan Neal (ankle) DNP
- LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) limited
- DB Adoree' Jackson (concussion/neck) DNP