News roundup

Presented By

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 9

Published: Nov 09, 2023 at 03:48 PM Updated: Nov 09, 2023 at 04:30 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 5-4-0

INJURIES

Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 1-7-0

INJURIES


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 2-7-0

INJURIES

  • QB Justin Fields (thumb; doubtful) is not expected to play tonight versus Carolina, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Good Morning Football. Fields hasn't played since Week 6 after suffering a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand. 
  • RB Khalil Herbert (ankle; questionable) is not expected to play tonight despite being a full participant in practice this week, per Pelissero.  
  • WR Equanimeous St. Brown has been activated off injured reserve.
  • DB Josh Blackwell activated off IR.
  • DB Tyrique Stevenson has been downgraded to questionable for tonight’s game.


GAME-DAY ELEVATIONS

Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 5-3-0

INJURIES

  • WR Ja'Marr Chase (back; limited) told reporters that his MRI this week found no damage and he's just dealing with a bruise. Chase wouldn't commit to playing this Sunday.
  • WR Tee Higgins (hamstring) did not participate in practice and is not expected to play Sunday against the Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Higgins, who hurt his hamstring during Wednesday's practice, will be evaluated on a week to week basis.
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
2023 · 6-2-0

INJURIES

Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
2023 · 3-5-0

INJURIES

  • CB Jaire Alexander (shoulder) missed his second consecutive practice, and HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that he's concerned about the injury.
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 4-5-0

INJURIES

  • WR ﻿Josh Downs﻿ (knee) did not participate in practice for a second consecutive day.
  • WR ﻿Alec Pierce﻿ (ankle) limited
  • TE Drew Ogletree (foot) did not travel with the team to Frankfurt, Germany for Sunday's game.
  • OT ﻿Braden Smith﻿ (hip/wrist) full
  • LB ﻿Zaire Franklin﻿ (knee) limited
  • CB JuJu Brents (quadriceps) did not travel with the team to Germany.
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
2023 · 4-4-0

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
2023 · 5-4-0

INJURIES

  • WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) says he's day to day but wants to be at 100% before returning from injured reserve. The Vikings designated Jefferson to return from IR this week.
New York Giants
New York Giants
2023 · 2-7-0

INJURIES

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 8

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 7

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Nov. 6

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

2023 NFL season, Week 9: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 9 Sunday.
news

Injury roundup: Rams WR Puka Nacua (knee), Cowboys LT Tyron Smith (neck) both expected to play

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (knee) is active for Sunday's game versus the Green Bay Packers. Here are some other injuries to keep an eye on ahead of Sunday's Week 9 slate of games.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Nov. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Nov. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Nov. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 1

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 31

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Oct. 30

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.