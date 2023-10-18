NFL RB Index, Week 7: Five running backs who could be on the move ahead of trade deadline

The Tennessee Titans (2-4) sit at the bottom of the AFC South heading into their Week 7 bye. I’m not counting this Mike Vrabel-led bunch out just yet, but they appear to have a real quarterback problem. The offense ranks 29th in passing yards, 31st in passing TDs and 26th in scoring. Veteran Ryan Tannehill was playing some of his worst football (logging 188 yards per game this season, with a 2:6 TD-to-INT ratio) prior to sustaining an ankle injury in Week 6 that had him on crutches. Backup Malik Willis isn’t the answer, and we don’t yet know what rookie second-round pick Will Levis brings to the table. The Titans will need to figure out how to navigate the game’s most important position quickly if they hope to turn their season around. If they don’t, moving Derrick Henry for draft capital might help jump-start a rebuild. Henry’s on the books for just over $16 million for 2023, per Over the Cap, but will head for free agency in 2024.





The two-time league rushing champion still has plenty left in the tank in his eighth season, sitting ninth in the NFL in rushing yards (425) and averaging 4.3 yards per carry in 2023. The 29-year-old is a special player who could change the entire dynamic of an offense and is a shoo-in to rack up 1,000 yards on the season if he stays healthy. Teams who could make a play for the three-time Pro Bowler? The Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons (which would mean a potential reunion with former Titans coordinator Arthur Smith).