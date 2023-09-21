NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 21

Duvernay-Tardif, 32, announced his retirement Thursday after nine years in the NFL. Drafted in the sixth round in 2014 by the Chiefs, the offensive lineman spent six years in Kansas City. During the 2020 season, Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate, became the first NFL player to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing his offseason experience helping to combat the pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility near his hometown Montreal as the reason for his decision. Duvernay-Tardif returned to the NFL in 2021, playing for the Jets for two seasons. Over seven seasons, LDT started 65 of 73 games played and won a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.