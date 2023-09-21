NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 21

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)
Duvernay-Tardif, 32, announced his retirement Thursday after nine years in the NFL. Drafted in the sixth round in 2014 by the Chiefs, the offensive lineman spent six years in Kansas City. During the 2020 season, Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate, became the first NFL player to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing his offseason experience helping to combat the pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility near his hometown Montreal as the reason for his decision. Duvernay-Tardif returned to the NFL in 2021, playing for the Jets for two seasons. Over seven seasons, LDT started 65 of 73 games played and won a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.
RETIREMENTS
- LB Christian Kirksey has announced he intends to retire, per the team. Kirksey had been on Buffalo's practice squad since August after he was released by Houston. He did not play in either of the Bills' first two games. Kirksey started 94 of 114 games played over nine seasons for the Browns, Packers and Texans, recording 778 combined tackles, 16.5 sacks, 33 QB hits and seven QB hits.
SIGNINGS
- LB A.J. Klein (practice squad)
INJURIES
- TE Dawson Knox (back) won't practice today, coach Sean McDemott told reporters.
- DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) will be limited, per McDermott.
- LB Terrel Bernard (knee/groin) will be limited, McDermott said.
- S Micah Hyde (hamstring) will be limited, per McDermott.
INJURIES
- QB Bryce Young (ankle) will miss his second consecutive practice. Veteran Andy Dalton will take first-team reps.
SIGNINGS
- QB Nathan Peterman was re-signed to the 53-man roster after being cut on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
INJURIES
- QB Joe Burrow (calf) is day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters. If Burrow practices Thursday, Taylor added, he is unlikely to practice in full.
SIGNINGS
- DE Derek Rivers (from practice squad)
- CB D'Angelo Ross (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- G Dakoda Shepley (practice squad)
INJURIES
- QB Anthony Richardson (concussion) is not practicing for a second straight day, per local reports.
- G Quenton Nelson (toe) isn't practicing.
- C Ryan Kelly (concussion) isn't practicing.
- CB Kenny Moore II (knee) isn't practicing.
- CB Isaac Taylor-Stuart placed on practice squad injured list
SIGNINGS
- OL Cedric Ogbuehi (practice squad)
ROSTER CUTS
- OL Ryan Swoboda (practice squad)
SIGNINGS
- DL Jayden Peevy (practice squad)