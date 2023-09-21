News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 21

Published: Sep 21, 2023 at 09:00 AM Updated: Sep 21, 2023 at 01:09 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

(NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.)

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
Laurent Duvernay-Tardif
G

Duvernay-Tardif, 32, announced his retirement Thursday after nine years in the NFL. Drafted in the sixth round in 2014 by the Chiefs, the offensive lineman spent six years in Kansas City. During the 2020 season, Duvernay-Tardif, who has a medical doctorate, became the first NFL player to opt out due to the COVID-19 pandemic, citing his offseason experience helping to combat the pandemic as an orderly at a long-term care facility near his hometown Montreal as the reason for his decision. Duvernay-Tardif returned to the NFL in 2021, playing for the Jets for two seasons. Over seven seasons, LDT started 65 of 73 games played and won a Super Bowl title with the Chiefs during the 2019 campaign.

Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
2023 · 1-1-0

RETIREMENTS

  • LB Christian Kirksey has announced he intends to retire, per the team. Kirksey had been on Buffalo's practice squad since August after he was released by Houston. He did not play in either of the Bills' first two games. Kirksey started 94 of 114 games played over nine seasons for the Browns, Packers and Texans, recording 778 combined tackles, 16.5 sacks, 33 QB hits and seven QB hits.


SIGNINGS


INJURIES

  • TE Dawson Knox (back) won't practice today, coach Sean McDemott told reporters.
  • DE Leonard Floyd (ankle) will be limited, per McDermott.
  • LB Terrel Bernard (knee/groin) will be limited, McDermott said.
  • S Micah Hyde (hamstring) will be limited, per McDermott.
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Bryce Young (ankle) will miss his second consecutive practice. Veteran Andy Dalton will take first-team reps.
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
2023 · 0-2-0

SIGNINGS

  •  QB Nathan Peterman was re-signed to the 53-man roster after being cut on Wednesday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per a source.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
2023 · 0-2-0

INJURIES

  • QB Joe Burrow (calf) is day to day, coach Zac Taylor told reporters. If Burrow practices Thursday, Taylor added, he is unlikely to practice in full.
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
2023 · 0-2-0

SIGNINGS

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS


INJURIES

New York Jets
New York Jets
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
2023 · 1-1-0

SIGNINGS

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Injury roundup: Ravens TE Mark Andrews (quad) active vs. Bengals

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews (quad) is officially active against the Bengals and is set to make his 2023 season debut. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Sept. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 13

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Sept. 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Sept. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Injury roundup: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) expected to play, but not WR DeVante Parker (knee)

Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (illness) should be able to play Sunday versus the Eagles, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. But wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) is not expected to play this week.