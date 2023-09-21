Joe Burrow (calf) day to day as Bengals prep to face Rams

In the final minutes of Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to Baltimore, Burrow appeared to aggravate a calf injury that cost him the majority of training camp. He's since been on a treatment plan with the hopes he'll be able to suit up in Week 3 as the Bengals attempt to dig themselves out of an early 0-2 hole.

Burrow addressed reporters after practice and issued a similar "we'll see" refrain when asked about his nagging calf injury and if he will be able to play Monday.

"Just feeling better, not as sore," Burrow told reporters. "Time heals. So, we'll see."

Burrow added that he is preparing as if he will play against the Rams and that there has not been any consideration on shutting him down for a few weeks to give the injury time to heal.

If he cannot go, backup Jake Browning will be in line to start. Taylor isn't ready to make such a determination yet, though.

"You're always preparing your backup quarterback no matter what," Taylor said. "This week, we're afforded an extra day which is a positive, and we'll just see how the practices go."