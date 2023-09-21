Joe Burrow (calf) day to day as Bengals prep to face Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals are fortunate to have an extra day for Joe Burrow to get right before taking on the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night in a rematch of Super Bowl LVI.
They might need every last hour of it. Burrow (calf) is currently day to day, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Thursday. Burrow was seen in a helmet and on the practice field during the portion available to the media, but was officially listed as a DNP.
"Soreness is an issue right now," Taylor told reporters prior to Thursday's session. "So giving him some time is best. That's all I have to say about today."
In the final minutes of Cincinnati's Week 2 loss to Baltimore, Burrow appeared to aggravate a calf injury that cost him the majority of training camp. He's since been on a treatment plan with the hopes he'll be able to suit up in Week 3 as the Bengals attempt to dig themselves out of an early 0-2 hole.
Burrow addressed reporters after practice and issued a similar "we'll see" refrain when asked about his nagging calf injury and if he will be able to play Monday.
"Just feeling better, not as sore," Burrow told reporters. "Time heals. So, we'll see."
Burrow added that he is preparing as if he will play against the Rams and that there has not been any consideration on shutting him down for a few weeks to give the injury time to heal.
If he cannot go, backup Jake Browning will be in line to start. Taylor isn't ready to make such a determination yet, though.
"You're always preparing your backup quarterback no matter what," Taylor said. "This week, we're afforded an extra day which is a positive, and we'll just see how the practices go."
Taylor said it "would be ideal" for Burrow to participate in a practice session prior to Monday night, but with his outlook remaining murky Thursday, he's running out to time to do so. Cincinnati will have two more days to see if Burrow can test his calf before entering the walkthrough window prior to kickoff.