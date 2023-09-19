Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

Detroit's defensive backfield might have taken a season-long hit in Sunday's loss.
Safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is feared to have suffered a torn pectoral in the Lions' Week 2 defeat against the Seattle Seahawks and is out indefinitely, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday night. Gardner-Johnson could potentially miss the remainder of the season.
With the Lions looking to address holes in their defense this past offseason, Gardner-Johnson was a prized free-agent acquisition signed to a one-year deal.
Already a positive locker room influence with the team, Gardner-Johnson had tallied 13 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in two games with Detroit (1-1). Unfortunately, Sunday could stand as the last game of the season for CJGJ and potentially his final game with Detroit, considering his contract situation.
In the veteran's absence, rookie nickelback Brian Branch, veteran Tracy Walker or Ifeatu Melifonwu could jump into a starter's role.
The Lions will look to bounce back from Sunday's loss and rebound from Gardner-Johnson's departure on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.