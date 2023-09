Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

With the Lions looking to address holes in their defense this past offseason, Gardner-Johnson was a prized free-agent acquisition signed to a one-year deal.

Already a positive locker room influence with the team, Gardner-Johnson had tallied 13 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in two games with Detroit (1-1). Unfortunately, Sunday could stand as the last game of the season for CJGJ and potentially his final game with Detroit, considering his contract situation.

In the veteran's absence, rookie nickelback Brian Branch, veteran Tracy Walker or Ifeatu Melifonwu could jump into a starter's role.