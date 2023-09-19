Lions safety CJ Gardner-Johnson out indefinitely with potentially torn pectoral

With the Lions looking to address holes in their defense this past offseason, Gardner-Johnson was a prized free-agent acquisition signed to a one-year deal.

Already a positive locker room influence with the team, Gardner-Johnson had tallied 13 tackles and a pair of pass breakups in two games with Detroit (1-1). Unfortunately, Sunday could stand as the last game of the season for CJGJ and potentially his final game with Detroit, considering his contract situation.

In the veteran's absence, rookie nickelback ﻿Brian Branch﻿, veteran ﻿Tracy Walker﻿ or ﻿Ifeatu Melifonwu﻿ could jump into a starter's role.