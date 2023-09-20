Around the NFL

Bears QB Justin Fields says coaching could be reason he's playing 'robotic'

Published: Sep 20, 2023 at 02:43 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Through two weeks, the Bears have fielded plenty of questions regarding their anemic offense. So far, they haven't found any legitimate answers.

Justin Fields spent the length of his media availability of Wednesday discussing Chicago's offensive issues, and he admitted he felt like he was "robotic and not playing like myself" during Chicago's Week 2 loss to the Buccaneers. He intends to change that Sunday in another difficult matchup against Kansas City.

"My goal this week is to say, 'eff it' and go out there and play football like I know how to play football," Fields said on Wednesday. "That includes thinking less and just going out there and playing off of instincts, rather than say so much info in my head and data in my head, and clearly just going out there and playing football. …That's when I play my best is when I'm out there playing free and being myself. So I'm going to say kind of bump all the what I should, this and that, pocket stuff. I'm going to go out there and be me."

The first step toward playing off instincts -- and thus, unlocking Chicago's largely frozen offense -- is determining why Fields is thinking too much instead of playing freely. Fields offered an interesting theory that should raise a few eyebrows in the greater Chicago metropolitan area.

Related Links

"Could be coaching, I think," Fields said. "But at the end of the day … they're doing their job when they're giving me what to look at and stuff like that, but at the end of the day I can't be thinking about that when the game comes. I prepare myself throughout the week and when the game comes, it's time to play free at that point. So just thinking less, and playing more."

Fields clarified he's not dealing with too many cooks in Chicago's kitchen, but does think simplification might benefit him. Instead of relying on his instincts, the information overload is causing him to try to process too much, slowing him down, Fields said.

To be clear, this isn't an indication of a conflict between a player and coach, at least not yet. Eberflus didn't bristle at Fields' comments on Wednesday, acknowledging they're both working toward the same goal.

"I just think that he wants to be able to let it flow, let it go, let him be himself and play free, and I think that's where he's at right now. That's what we want," Eberflus said of Fields. "We want him to do that. He feels that presence in the pocket where he's got pressure and he sees a place where he can work to either do a scramble drill, throw the ball down the field or take off and go."

Fields has been forced to try to take off and go too often through two weeks while playing behind an incredibly leaky offensive line. He might feel as if he's thinking too much because his protection hasn't provided him with ample time to work through his progressions, producing a stagnant, almost hopeless offense.

Fields isn't Superman, nor should he be expected to be a hero. But a simple solution for Chicago's protection woes also doesn't exist, meaning he and Eberflus are going to have to work together to find an answer.

Mistakes happen, but the important part is preventing them from becoming an avalanche.

"I think there's been times when I've tried to be a perfectionist," Fields admitted on Wednesday. "Nothing in this world is perfect so like I said just stop thinking more and go out there and play."

Sunday won't be any easier against a Kansas City defense that has surrendered 30 points total in two games against offenses that are superior to Chicago's. But it is the next game on the schedule, the next opportunity for Fields, Eberflus and the Bears to take a positive step forward.

Related Content

news

Bears QB Justin Fields clarifies 'robotic' comments: 'I'm not blaming anything on the coaches'

Justin Fields held a second media session on Wednesday, clarifying the earlier comments he made regarding his subpar play and how it relates to how he's being coached. 
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Giants-49ers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the New York Giants visit the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.
news

Raiders place Chandler Jones on non-football illness list due to personal matter

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the team's non-football illness list and will be out indefinitely as he deals with a personal issue, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday.
news

Week 3 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 3 of the 2023 season.
news

Giants rule out RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) for 'Thursday Night Football' vs. 49ers

The New York Giants have officially ruled out running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) for Thursday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers.
news

Panthers QB Bryce Young (ankle) sits out Wednesday practice; Week 3 status TBD

No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young is dealing with an ankle injury suffered in Monday night's loss to New Orleans. The Panthers conducted a walkthrough Wednesday due to the short week, and Young did not participate.
news

Bills QB Josh Allen, Eagles RB D'Andre Swift highlight Players of the Week

Philadelphia running back D'Andre Swift and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen lead the way for Players of the Week. 
news

Colts QB Anthony Richardson remains in concussion protocol, won't practice

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that QB Anthony Richardson and C Ryan Kelly will miss Wednesday's practice as they remain in concussion protocol.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 20

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kareem Hunt returning to Browns on one-year deal worth up to $4M

The Cleveland Browns are signing running back ﻿Kareem Hunt﻿ to a one-year deal worth up to $4 million, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Bill O'Brien: Patriots too 'inconsistent' on offense

The key word for the Patriots' offense after two games: inconsistent. Bill O'Brien's unit is a better-looking operation than the one that floundered last fall, but it's struggled to string positive drives together.