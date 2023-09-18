Steelers WR Diontae Johnson (hamstring) lands on IR, to miss at least four games

Diontae Johnson, the Pittsburgh Steelers' leading receiver three years running, will miss at least the next four games.
Pittsburgh placed the wideout on injured reserve ahead of its Monday night matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Johnson, who suffered a hamstring injury in the Steelers' Week 1 loss, had already been ruled out against Cleveland but will now be out through at least Week 5.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said last week the team was still weighing whether to move Johnson to IR. Pittsburgh officially made the move on Monday, placing RB Anthony McFarland (knee) on IR, as well.
Johnson, 27, is in his fifth season with the Black and Yellow. The receiver logged three catches on six targets for 48 yards in Week 1. Over his career, Johnson has tallied 343 receptions for 3,694 yards and 20 touchdowns, en route to one Pro Bowl appearance.
In Johnson's stead, expect more looks for second-year stud George Pickens and veteran pass catcher Allen Robinson, as well as sophomore pass catchers Calvin Austin III and Pat Freiermuth.