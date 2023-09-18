Brian Daboll on Giants' dramatic comeback win over Cardinals: 'It's about the will of the player' 

The Giants' 21-point comeback is their largest in the Super Bowl era -- tied for the largest comeback in franchise history (also in 1945 and 1949). New York's previous largest comeback in the Super Bowl era was 19 points in Week 9, 1970, against Washington.

The turnaround was spearheaded by the offense finally getting on track. In the second half, Big Blue (1-1) generated 31 points, 358 total yards and 21 first downs (0/81/5 in first half). Jones put up the most passing yards of any half of his career with 259 in the final two quarters.

After six quarters of putrid play, Daboll's crew finally turned a corner.

"Again, to be able to keep competing, that's not always the easiest thing to do," he said. "But, we talked a little bit about it at halftime, I made my point. Ultimately, it's the players that have to go out there and execute."