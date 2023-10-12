Top 10 tight ends entering Week 6 of 2023 NFL season: Rookie at No. 1! Travis Kelce outside top five

Playtime Percentage: 81

81 Receiving Score: 94

94 Blocking Score: 90

90 OVERALL TE SCORE: 94





Just five weeks into the season, LaPorta has already graduated from being discussed strictly in “among rookies” terms. He’s already set multiple Next Gen Stats era (since 2016) records, including the most receiving yards over expected (+71) and second-most receiving yards by a rookie tight end (289) through five weeks. Those two marks are also the highest among all tight ends this season.





Rookie tight ends often struggle to see the field due to a learning curve at the NFL level when it comes to blocking. LaPorta’s 81.2% playtime rate indicates that he’s been effective on run plays -- contributing, in part, to his 90 blocking score.