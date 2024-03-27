Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn stresses patience with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins deals

"We haven't started," Bengals EVP Katie Blackburn recently said of negotiations with Chase, via the Cincinnati Enquirer. "That's sort of the next thing is just to piece together some of those things to consider and give it some thought. And like I said, I can't say for sure where any of it will go. But we certainly are going to study up on it and see what we can figure out to try to get the best result we can for the club one way or another."