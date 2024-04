The Los Angeles Chargers traded up to select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the New England Patriots.

The Patriots received the No. 37 overall pick and the No. 110 pick, while the Chargers moved up three spots to draft McConkey. Los Angeles also received the No. 137 overall pick as part of the trade.