DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals; team says it won't move him

The 29-year-old has been a massive presence for the team since signing in 2021 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Saints.

He's made a Pro Bowl in every campaign as a Bengal, and thanks to a career-high 17.5 sacks last season now has 39.5 through his last three years -- almost doubling his 20 with New Orleans.

Hendrickson is now the second high-profile name to request a trade from the team this offseason. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, currently slated to play on the franchise tag, asked for one in March.

He did soften his stance a month later, admitting he anticipates he'll play out 2024 in the uniform of the team that drafted him, but his desire for added security remains similar to Hendrickson's.