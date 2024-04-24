 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals; team says it won't move him

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 05:55 PM
Bobby Kownack

Digital Content Producer

Another Bengal has added his name to the trade request ledger.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade out of Cincinnati, although the team told him it won't move him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources.

Hendrickson currently has two years remaining on his current deal. He is set to make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025, but neither year has any guaranteed money attached and both count more than $18 million against the Bengals' cap.

Thus, Hendrickson is looking to force Cincy's hand for more security, either through a new deal or a trip to a new team.

If the Bengals were to trade him before June 1, it would cause $7.8 million in dead money with $12.3 million in cap savings. A post-June 1 trade would mean a dead-money hit of $5.2 million but cap savings of $15 million, per Over the Cap.

Related Links

The 29-year-old has been a massive presence for the team since signing in 2021 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Saints.

He's made a Pro Bowl in every campaign as a Bengal, and thanks to a career-high 17.5 sacks last season now has 39.5 through his last three years -- almost doubling his 20 with New Orleans.

Hendrickson is now the second high-profile name to request a trade from the team this offseason. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, currently slated to play on the franchise tag, asked for one in March.

He did soften his stance a month later, admitting he anticipates he'll play out 2024 in the uniform of the team that drafted him, but his desire for added security remains similar to Hendrickson's.

Hendrickson's tenacity makes him a natural fit for nearly any team and any scheme. There will be interested suitors should the Bengals not find a way to assuage his concerns.

Related Content

news

Cowboys pick up DE Micah Parsons' fifth-year rookie option 

It's not an extension, but the Cowboys are ensuring pass rusher Micah Parsons is on the roster beyond 2024. Dallas has picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal, which is slated to cost $21.324 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

LSU QB Jayden Daniels dismisses reports he doesn't want to play for Commanders

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, thought to be the favorite to go No. 2 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday, dismissed reports on Wednesday that he would prefer to not play in D.C.
news

Lions agree to terms with OT Penei Sewell on four-year, $112 million contract extension

The Lions have agreed to terms on with offensive tackle Penei Sewell on a four-year, $112 million contract extension that includes $85 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

May 2 marks the deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on rookie contracts for 2021 first-round draft picks. NFL.com is tracking each decision leading up to the deadline.
news

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. explains skipping pre-draft workouts: I 'trained to play football instead'

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has arrived at the 2024 NFL Draft as a mystery prospect of sorts after bypassing workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day, but he has an explanation for his approach to the pre-draft process.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees to four-year, $120 million extension

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed, keeping the star receiver in Detroit through the 2027 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday
news

Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says Kirk Cousins brings more to the table than just steady QB play after seeing what the veteran brings to the building the past few weeks.
news

Jerry Jones staying patient with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons extensions: 'I want to see some more cards played'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons are all up from massive extensions, but owner Jerry Jones is remaining patient on a matter that has hindered Dallas' offseason. 
news

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

Diontae Johnson knows full well that his new quarterback needs help to recover from a rough rookie season, and the new Carolina Panthers receiver believes he can help Bryce Young turn the corner in Year 2.