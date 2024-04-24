DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals; team says it won't move him

Another Bengal has added his name to the trade request ledger.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade out of Cincinnati, although the team told him it won't move him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources.
Hendrickson currently has two years remaining on his current deal. He is set to make $14.8 million in 2024 and $15.8 million in 2025, but neither year has any guaranteed money attached and both count more than $18 million against the Bengals' cap.
Thus, Hendrickson is looking to force Cincy's hand for more security, either through a new deal or a trip to a new team.
If the Bengals were to trade him before June 1, it would cause $7.8 million in dead money with $12.3 million in cap savings. A post-June 1 trade would mean a dead-money hit of $5.2 million but cap savings of $15 million, per Over the Cap.
The 29-year-old has been a massive presence for the team since signing in 2021 after spending his first four NFL seasons with the Saints.
He's made a Pro Bowl in every campaign as a Bengal, and thanks to a career-high 17.5 sacks last season now has 39.5 through his last three years -- almost doubling his 20 with New Orleans.
Hendrickson is now the second high-profile name to request a trade from the team this offseason. Wide receiver Tee Higgins, currently slated to play on the franchise tag, asked for one in March.
He did soften his stance a month later, admitting he anticipates he'll play out 2024 in the uniform of the team that drafted him, but his desire for added security remains similar to Hendrickson's.
Hendrickson's tenacity makes him a natural fit for nearly any team and any scheme. There will be interested suitors should the Bengals not find a way to assuage his concerns.