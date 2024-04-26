 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 08:26 PM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway. Follow along as Bucky Brooks provides analysis for every player selected in Round 1.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
1
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from CAR)
Caleb Williams
Caleb Williams
USC · QB · Junior

This could be a franchise-changing moment for the Bears. Williams was this class' presumptive QB1 dating back to the beginning of this process. The USC product has the arm, football IQ, creativity, moxie and clutch playmaking ability that every coach wants at the game’s most important position. Chicago believes he is the transcendent player who can guide this team to success and championship contention. 

Pick
2
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Jayden Daniels
Jayden Daniels
LSU · QB

It’s rare to find a quarterback prospect with A+ arm talent and rushing ability. Daniels was surrounded by talented playmakers at LSU, but I’d argue he was the biggest playmaker on that offense. He is the prototypical, new-school quarterback as a dynamic athlete who is a refined pocket passer with the touch, accuracy and timing to consistently drop passes in the bucket on deep throws.

Pick
3
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Drake Maye
Drake Maye
North Carolina · QB

Maye has prototypical dimensions and an exceptional arm. The comparisons made between Maye and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are real when it comes to his size, arm strength and leadership skills. Maye lacks the experience of other QBs in this draft, but if he can iron out some of his inconsistencies, he can be a superstar for the Patriots. 

Pick
4
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Marvin Harrison Jr.
Ohio State · WR

This match makes a ton of sense with Marvin Harrison Jr. resembling longtime Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Harrison has the ball skills, body control and route-running ability to be Kyler Murray’s WR1. The son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, the Ohio State product is a true pro’s pro who knows what to expect at the next level. 

Pick
5
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Joe Alt
Joe Alt
Notre Dame · OT

Head coach Jim Harbaugh is set on building an offensive bully and that starts with the offensive line. Alt comes in as a polished tackle who’ll step in and immediately boost the unit and protect Justin Herbert.

Related Content

news

Giants select LSU WR Malik Nabers with No. 6 overall pick

The New York Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Chargers draft Notre Dame OT Joe Alt at No. 5 overall

The Los Angeles Chargers selected Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit.
news

Cardinals select Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. with No. 4 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Cardinals selected Marvin Harrison Jr. with the No. 4 overall pick in Thursday's first round in Detroit.
news

Patriots select North Carolina QB Drake Maye with No. 3 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Patriots selected North Carolina's Drake Maye at No. 3 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit.
news

Commanders select LSU QB Jayden Daniels with No. 2 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Commanders selected LSU product Jayden Daniels at No. 2 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft -- the inaugural draft pick of the Josh Harris era and the first big move of the Adam Peters-Dan Quinn partnership -- on Thursday in Detroit.
news

Best prospects still available in 2024 NFL Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft underway, here's a list of the best remaining draft prospects from NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospect rankings.
news

Bears select USC QB Caleb Williams with No. 1 overall pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The presumptive top pick for months, Caleb Williams is officially headed to the Windy City. The Chicago Bears selected Williams with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday in Detroit. 
news

2024 NFL Draft Watch Guide: When and how to see the draft

Catch the 2024 NFL Draft from Detroit on April 25-27! Get all the information about a draft that promises to be one of the most exciting in a long time.
news

2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors from ahead of Thursday's Round 1

Could the Broncos trade down for a quarterback on Thursday night? Will a top-ranked pass rusher fall due to injury questions? There's plenty of buzz ahead of Night 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

Peter Schrager 2024 NFL mock draft 2.0: Six QBs among first 13 picks; Eagles, Chiefs, Lions trade up

In his second and final mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager projects six QBs being taken within the first 13 picks. Which five teams does he have trading up to make selections? Check out his full first-round forecast, 1-32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2024 NFL mock draft 4.0: Giants jump up for Drake Maye; Colts get Xavier Worthy at No. 15

In his fourth and final mock of the 2024 NFL Draft, Lance Zierlein projects the New York Giants will trade up for a quarterback, while the fastest man in combine history won't have to wait too long to hear his name called. Check out the full first-round forecast, 1-32.