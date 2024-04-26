2024 NFL Draft: Bucky Brooks' pick-by-pick analysis for Round 1

Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway. Follow along as Bucky Brooks provides analysis for every player selected in Round 1.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
This could be a franchise-changing moment for the Bears. Williams was this class' presumptive QB1 dating back to the beginning of this process. The USC product has the arm, football IQ, creativity, moxie and clutch playmaking ability that every coach wants at the game’s most important position. Chicago believes he is the transcendent player who can guide this team to success and championship contention.
It’s rare to find a quarterback prospect with A+ arm talent and rushing ability. Daniels was surrounded by talented playmakers at LSU, but I’d argue he was the biggest playmaker on that offense. He is the prototypical, new-school quarterback as a dynamic athlete who is a refined pocket passer with the touch, accuracy and timing to consistently drop passes in the bucket on deep throws.
Maye has prototypical dimensions and an exceptional arm. The comparisons made between Maye and Buffalo’s Josh Allen are real when it comes to his size, arm strength and leadership skills. Maye lacks the experience of other QBs in this draft, but if he can iron out some of his inconsistencies, he can be a superstar for the Patriots.
This match makes a ton of sense with Marvin Harrison Jr. resembling longtime Cardinals receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Harrison has the ball skills, body control and route-running ability to be Kyler Murray’s WR1. The son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison, the Ohio State product is a true pro’s pro who knows what to expect at the next level.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh is set on building an offensive bully and that starts with the offensive line. Alt comes in as a polished tackle who’ll step in and immediately boost the unit and protect Justin Herbert.