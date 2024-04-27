2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 4 and 5 below.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
Sanders is a fascinating athlete who remains in the developmental stage. He's not a quality blocker yet but has some untapped receiving skill. This is a worthy risk by general manager Dan Morgan and Co. as their hunt for playmakers continues.
It was a bit surprising that Franklin went outside the top 100 given his game-changing speed, yet his game is a little one-dimensional right now. He'll have a chance to regain his mojo in Denver, reuniting with his former college QB, Bo Nix.
It's funny, if you hadn't told me Eliot Wolf was running the Patriots' draft room, I might have just assumed it was business as usual in Foxboro, with Bill Belichick overseeing things. Robinson, like Day 2 picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace, were semi-value reaches. Robinson is a hard-nosed guard-only who improves the depth up front, but was it a massive need?
DTD was one of the final cuts on my top 100 list, so he lands in about the range I expected. The combine helped shine a light on his athleticism, boosting a player who has three-plus years of starting experience in college. He's a quick-close safety with a special teams mentality.
Jim Harbaugh keeps beefing up both fronts. Eboigbe played well in Bama's Rose Bowl loss to Harbaugh's Wolverines, so this pick isn't a shock. The Chargers are adding toughness in Eboigbe, assuming his health improves. He had a breakout season in 2023.
Nice value here for a linebacker who does almost everything fairly well and can be a tone-setter in the locker room. Gray will be a quality special-teamer at the very least, but he carries starting potential down the road. He's aggressive and instinctive.
Johnson opened eyes at the Senior Bowl, being featured more as a receiver there than he often was at Penn State. His long, athletic frame makes him something of a Logan Thomas-like prospect and a good understudy to Darren Waller -- if he plays this year.
Jackson is a later bloomer, having bounced around to several schools, and he'll turn 25 in training camp. But he has unusual length for a DB, at nearly 6-foot-4, and can be tried as a matchup piece for Brian Flores' defense.
Round 4 is for the Ducks. I haven't followed the Falcons' logic on every one of their selections this year, but I like Dorlus here. He can play multiple spots along the D-line and be a movable piece for Raheem Morris' unit.
I figured the Patriots would double up at receiver, and there was some talk of Baker being a Day 2 pick. I didn't love all of his tape, but he clearly features big-play prowess. UCF didn't fully unleash his talent, but Baker also needs to hone the details of his craft before he can be in a featured role.
Williams grew on me as the pre-draft process went on. He might not be special in any way, but he's extremely solid and assignment-sound. He might never be a big playmaker, but Williams can hit and will work to earn some kind of role.
I joked on Day 2 that the Raiders are having another Al Davis-flecked draft, and Richardson keeps the theme rolling. He's a straight-line speed demon with great length, two very encouraging traits. But his penchant for handsy coverage and no real track record for playmaking mutes his appeal just a bit.
This is really the perfect range for Walker to have been drafted. He has Day 2 ability as a well-built athlete who can run but enough inconsistencies in his tape to suggest he'll have to work hard as a rookie to earn an immediate role. A possible home run threat for down the road.
Foster has excellent experience at left tackle, and he looked facile at right tackle at the Senior Bowl. He's not an exceptional athlete but has good length, is patient in pass protection and can quietly get the job done. He's likely a swing tackle to start out.
A shaky medical history dampened his draft outlook a bit, as did playing last season in a dormant Iowa passing game. If All can stay healthy, he has enough athletic traits and blocking prowess to emerge as a quality TE2.
That's the third LSU player the Jags have selected, and the fourth SEC player. Jefferson is one of three Tigers DTs in this draft class, and he is a bull-strong battler inside. However, he might have to make it as an early-down run-stopper because of his lack of pass-rush juice.
I like this pick for Chris Ballard and the Colts. Bortolini handled his own at the Senior Bowl, keeping his cool after a few defensive linemen tried to ruffle his feathers in some intense practice reps. Although he slipped through the cracks a bit, Bortolini has a chance to make it as a backup center and insurance for Ryan Kelly.
Knight's tape is a gas to watch, as the guy racks up 30 -- maybe 40 -- tackles per game. OK, we are exaggerating slightly, and Knight's limitations in coverage almost certainly make him a two-down player, but he's a throwback linebacker who can deliver a pop at the point of attack.
The hits keep coming for the Steelers. It's their third OL pick of the weekend, but McCormick is a strong value here after earning Day 2 grades from some teams. He's an athletic worker with strong experience at the FCS level, and though he's a guard-only projection, McCormick has the makeup of an eight-year pro.