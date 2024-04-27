 Skip to main content
Advertising

2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 4-5

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 12:10 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 4 and 5 below.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

Pick
101
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Ja'Tavion Sanders
Texas · TE

Sanders is a fascinating athlete who remains in the developmental stage. He's not a quality blocker yet but has some untapped receiving skill. This is a worthy risk by general manager Dan Morgan and Co. as their hunt for playmakers continues.

Pick
102
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from WAS through SEA)
Troy Franklin
Troy Franklin
Oregon · WR

It was a bit surprising that Franklin went outside the top 100 given his game-changing speed, yet his game is a little one-dimensional right now. He'll have a chance to regain his mojo in Denver, reuniting with his former college QB, Bo Nix.

Pick
103
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Layden Robinson
Layden Robinson
Texas A&M · OG

It's funny, if you hadn't told me Eliot Wolf was running the Patriots' draft room, I might have just assumed it was business as usual in Foxboro, with Bill Belichick overseeing things. Robinson, like Day 2 picks Ja'Lynn Polk and Caedan Wallace, were semi-value reaches. Robinson is a hard-nosed guard-only who improves the depth up front, but was it a massive need?

Pick
104
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Texas Tech · S

DTD was one of the final cuts on my top 100 list, so he lands in about the range I expected. The combine helped shine a light on his athleticism, boosting a player who has three-plus years of starting experience in college. He's a quick-close safety with a special teams mentality.

Pick
105
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Justin Eboigbe
Justin Eboigbe
Alabama · DT

Jim Harbaugh keeps beefing up both fronts. Eboigbe played well in Bama's Rose Bowl loss to Harbaugh's Wolverines, so this pick isn't a shock. The Chargers are adding toughness in Eboigbe, assuming his health improves. He had a breakout season in 2023.

Pick
106
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Cedric Gray
Cedric Gray
North Carolina · LB

Nice value here for a linebacker who does almost everything fairly well and can be a tone-setter in the locker room. Gray will be a quality special-teamer at the very least, but he carries starting potential down the road. He's aggressive and instinctive.

Pick
107
New York Giants
New York Giants
Theo Johnson
Theo Johnson
Penn State · TE

Johnson opened eyes at the Senior Bowl, being featured more as a receiver there than he often was at Penn State. His long, athletic frame makes him something of a Logan Thomas-like prospect and a good understudy to Darren Waller -- if he plays this year.

Pick
108
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Khyree Jackson
Khyree Jackson
Oregon · CB

Jackson is a later bloomer, having bounced around to several schools, and he'll turn 25 in training camp. But he has unusual length for a DB, at nearly 6-foot-4, and can be tried as a matchup piece for Brian Flores' defense.

Pick
109
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Brandon Dorlus
Brandon Dorlus
Oregon · DT

Round 4 is for the Ducks. I haven't followed the Falcons' logic on every one of their selections this year, but I like Dorlus here. He can play multiple spots along the D-line and be a movable piece for Raheem Morris' unit.

Pick
110
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from CHI through LAC)
Javon Baker
Javon Baker
UCF · WR

I figured the Patriots would double up at receiver, and there was some talk of Baker being a Day 2 pick. I didn't love all of his tape, but he clearly features big-play prowess. UCF didn't fully unleash his talent, but Baker also needs to hone the details of his craft before he can be in a featured role.

Pick
111
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from NYJ)
Evan Williams
Evan Williams
Oregon · S

Williams grew on me as the pre-draft process went on. He might not be special in any way, but he's extremely solid and assignment-sound. He might never be a big playmaker, but Williams can hit and will work to earn some kind of role.

Pick
112
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Decamerion Richardson
Decamerion Richardson
Mississippi State · CB

I joked on Day 2 that the Raiders are having another Al Davis-flecked draft, and Richardson keeps the theme rolling. He's a straight-line speed demon with great length, two very encouraging traits. But his penchant for handsy coverage and no real track record for playmaking mutes his appeal just a bit.

Pick
113
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from DEN through NYJ)
Devontez Walker
Devontez Walker
North Carolina · WR

This is really the perfect range for Walker to have been drafted. He has Day 2 ability as a well-built athlete who can run but enough inconsistencies in his tape to suggest he'll have to work hard as a rookie to earn an immediate role. A possible home run threat for down the road.

Pick
114
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Javon Foster
Javon Foster
Missouri · OT

Foster has excellent experience at left tackle, and he looked facile at right tackle at the Senior Bowl. He's not an exceptional athlete but has good length, is patient in pass protection and can quietly get the job done. He's likely a swing tackle to start out.

Pick
115
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Erick All
Erick All
Iowa · TE

A shaky medical history dampened his draft outlook a bit, as did playing last season in a dormant Iowa passing game. If All can stay healthy, he has enough athletic traits and blocking prowess to emerge as a quality TE2.

Pick
116
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from NO)
Jordan Jefferson
Jordan Jefferson
LSU · DT

That's the third LSU player the Jags have selected, and the fourth SEC player. Jefferson is one of three Tigers DTs in this draft class, and he is a bull-strong battler inside. However, he might have to make it as an early-down run-stopper because of his lack of pass-rush juice.

Pick
117
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tanor Bortolini
Tanor Bortolini
Wisconsin · C

I like this pick for Chris Ballard and the Colts. Bortolini handled his own at the Senior Bowl, keeping his cool after a few defensive linemen tried to ruffle his feathers in some intense practice reps. Although he slipped through the cracks a bit, Bortolini has a chance to make it as a backup center and insurance for Ryan Kelly.

Pick
118
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tyrice Knight
Tyrice Knight
Texas-El Paso · LB

Knight's tape is a gas to watch, as the guy racks up 30 -- maybe 40 -- tackles per game. OK, we are exaggerating slightly, and Knight's limitations in coverage almost certainly make him a two-down player, but he's a throwback linebacker who can deliver a pop at the point of attack.

Pick
119
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Mason McCormick
Mason McCormick
South Dakota State · OG

The hits keep coming for the Steelers. It's their third OL pick of the weekend, but McCormick is a strong value here after earning Day 2 grades from some teams. He's an athletic worker with strong experience at the FCS level, and though he's a guard-only projection, McCormick has the makeup of an eight-year pro.

Related Content

news

Panthers select Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders to begin Round 4 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers selected Texas TE Ja'Tavion Sanders with the top selection in Round 4, pick 101 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

The First Read: Winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft

Did the Chargers' roster get closer to being perfectly suited for Jim Harbaugh on Friday? Jeffri Chadiha breaks down winners and losers from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Day 2 quick-snap grades for all 32 teams

Chad Reuter reveals his quick-snap grades for all 32 teams based on their decisions from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. 
news

2024 NFL Draft: Jer'Zhan Newton, Cooper DeJean among Day 2's top value picks

The Next Gen Stats Team uses its draft model to identify the five best value picks from Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Which prospects selected in Rounds 2 and 3 project to be steals?
news

Commanders select Rice WR Luke McCaffrey with pick No. 100 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders selected Rice wide receiver Luke McCaffrey with the No. 100 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night in Detroit.
news

Rams select Michigan RB Blake Corum with No. 83 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Jim Harbaugh's beloved Michigan running back is following him to Los Angeles -- but playing for the Chargers' roommates. The Los Angeles Rams selected Blake Corum with the No. 83 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Bengals select Michigan DT Kris Jenkins, son of four-time Pro Bowler, with No. 49 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

Cincinnati helped fill the D.J. Reader-sized hole on its defensive line in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bengals selected Michigan defensive tackle Kris Jenkins with the No. 49 overall pick.
news

Panthers trade up, take Texas RB Jonathon Brooks with pick No. 46 of 2024 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers traded up to select Texas running back Jonathon Brooks with the No. 46 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the Indianapolis Colts.
news

Patriots select Washington WR Ja'Lynn Polk with pick No. 37 in 2024 NFL Draft

The New England Patriots selected Washington wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk with the No. 37 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday in Detroit.
news

Chargers trade up, select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with No. 34 pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers traded up to select Georgia wide receiver Ladd McConkey with the No. 34 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Thursday night in Detroit after completing a deal with the New England Patriots.
news

2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 2

Eric Edholm breaks down Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing pick-by-pick analysis for every selection in Rounds 2 and 3. 