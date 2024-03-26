 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL owners pass new hybrid kickoff rule at Annual League Meeting

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 09:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL is following through on its desire to jumpstart the kickoff.

Owners approved the hybrid kickoff rule on Tuesday during the Annual League Meeting, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

The move revolutionizes the kickoff, a play that had become an afterthought as safety rules essentially wiped out incentives for a return.

The new hybrid kickoff will probably look a tad funky to traditionalists for the first few weeks, but the hope is that it revitalizes a dying play while also keeping injuries -- particularly head injuries -- to a minimum.

The new rule is in place only for 2024 and is subject to renewal in 2025. As the NFL did with the pass interference review rule a few years back, if things go awry or don't have the desired consequences, the league can go back to the drawing board.

The passed kickoff rule features new alignments for both the kicking and receiving units. A "landing zone," the area between the receiving team's goal line and its 20-yard line, would prompt action off the kickoff if the ball were to land in that sector.

Kickoffs will remain at the 35-yard line, but the remaining 10 players on the kicking unit will line up at the opposing team's 40-yard line. The receiving team lines up with at least seven players in the "set up zone," a five-yard area between their own 35- and 30-yard lines, with a maximum of two returners can line up in the landing zone.

After the ball is kicked, the kicker cannot cross the 50-yard line, and the 10 kicking team players cannot move until the ball hits the ground or a player in the landing zone or goes into the end zone. The receiving team's players in the set-up zone also cannot move until the kick has hit the ground or a player in the landing zone or the end zone. The returner(s) may move at any time before or during the kickoff.

Penalties on scoring plays do not carry over and will be taken on the point after attempt. On any penalty that carries over to kickoffs, the set-up and landing zones will not change, nor will the alignment of the 10 kickoff team players and all the receiving team players -- only the kicker's positioning move.

Kickoff scenarios:

  • Kickoffs that hit the landing zone must be returned.
  • Kickoffs that hit the landing zone and then go into the end zone must be returned or downed by the receiving team. If downed, the receiving team would get the ball at its own 20-yard line.
  • Kickoffs that go into the end zone and stay inbounds that are downed would give the receiving team the ball at their own 30-yard line. Kickoffs that go out of the back of the end zone (in the air or bounces) would also be a touchback at the receiving team's 30-yard line.
  • Kickoffs short of the landing zone would be treated like a kickoff out of bounds, and the receiving team would get the ball at its own 40-yard line.

The new rule will lead to a tweak in onside kicks, which can only occur in the fourth quarter and onward when a team trails. The kicking team must declare their intent to onside kick. 

While the new rule wipes out the spontaneous onside kick, the hope is that it breathes life into a play that had become ceremonial.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Plan is to keep Tyler Smith at guard 'right now, see how it unfolds' 

With Tyron Smith's defection to New York, the Dallas Cowboys have a big hole to fill on the left side of the offensive line. Don't necessarily think that that means Tyler Smith is destined to be the teams new LT.
news

Woody Johnson: Jets will keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade materializes

Perhaps the Jets' split with Zach Wilson isn't as straightforward as initially thought. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson told reporters Monday that he could hang onto the former No. 2 overall pick.
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf on Justin Jefferson contract talks: 'Going to do our best' to keep WR 'in purple'

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is up for a massive contract extension. During Monday's edition of The NFL Report, Vikings owner Mark Wilf sounded inclined to make it happen.
news

Bears, Texans to kick off 2024 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 2024 Hall of Fame Game will feature the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, the Hall announced Tuesday.
news

RB Damien Harris announces retirement after five seasons in NFL

Running back Damien Harris is retiring after five seasons in the league playing for the New England Patriots and most recently, the Buffalo Bills. 
news

Giants owner John Mara gives 'support' to draft high for quarterback 

The New York Giants have received the green light from owner John Mara to draft a quarterback as high as Round 1 if they so choose. "If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 -- or moving up -- I certainly would support that," Mara said Monday.
news

Niners GM John Lynch says WR Brandon Aiyuk is not available for trade

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch brushed off trade speculation surrounding Brandon Aiyuk, adding that he's working to keep the standout wideout for the long-term. 
news

Vikings' Kevin O'Connell says adding another first-round pick about 'flexibility' in 2024 draft, sees 'positive situation' for QB Sam Darnold 

Kevin O'Connell on Monday said that acquiring another first-round pick ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft gives Minnesota 'flexibility' for a potential trade up, but the Vikings coach also sees a 'positive situation' for newly signed QB Sam Darnold this season.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, March 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners eager for healthy Brock Purdy to get full offseason of work as QB1

For the first time in his NFL career, Brock Purdy is set to go through a full offseason of work as the San Francisco 49ers' QB1. Head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the expectations for Purdy in 2024 during an interview with NFL Network's Steve Wyche.