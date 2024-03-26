NFL announces two exclusive streaming games for 2024 season, including one postseason game

"As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time," Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said in the announcement. "The viewership success of both Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the historic Wild Card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans."

As has been the long-standing NFL policy, both Peacock's Week 1 game in Brazil and Prime Video's Wild Card game will be available for free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams, as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.

"It's exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports' unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL's opening weekend," said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. "Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service."