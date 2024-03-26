 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

NFL announces two exclusive streaming games for 2024 season, including one postseason game

Published: Mar 26, 2024 at 12:42 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The NFL announced two exclusive streaming games for the upcoming 2024 season on Tuesday during the Annual League Meeting.

Peacock (NBCUniversal) will exclusively stream the Week 1 game in São Paulo, Brazil on Friday, Sept. 6. This contest, the NFL's first-ever regular season game in South America, will also mark the first Friday night game on opening weekend in over 50 years. The Philadelphia Eagles are the designated team, though their opponent and other details on the game are to be announced at a later date.

In addition, Prime Video -- already home to Thursday Night Football -- will stream a wild-card game this season. It will be the second time a playoff game has been available exclusively via a streaming service, after last season's wild-card game between the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs on Peacock.

Related Links

"As media consumption habits evolve, the NFL continues to work with our partners to put our games on digital platforms where our fans are increasingly spending their time," Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, said in the announcement. "The viewership success of both Thursday Night Football on Prime Video and the historic Wild Card game on Peacock last season are strong indicators our streaming distribution is resonating with our fans."

As has been the long-standing NFL policy, both Peacock's Week 1 game in Brazil and Prime Video's Wild Card game will be available for free, over-the-air broadcast television in the local markets of the competing teams, as well as on mobile devices with NFL+.

"It's exciting for Peacock to exclusively showcase the NFL's first-ever regular season game in Brazil as part of NBC Sports' unprecedented presentation of three primetime games on the NFL's opening weekend," said Rick Cordella, president, NBC Sports. "Peacock continues to deliver the best experience in sports streaming, as this game will follow this summer's Paris Olympics and Paralympics, which will have every event live streamed on the service."

"We are thrilled to bring the excitement of an NFL Wild Card playoff game to Prime Video for the first time," said Jay Marine, global head of sports and ads, Prime Video. "Following our first two groundbreaking seasons of Thursday Night Football and our first-ever Black Friday Football game, we're proud to expand our relationship with the league, and we're looking forward to continuing to innovate for fans this season."

Related Content

news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to play on current contract for 2024 season

The Cowboys and Dak Prescott are prepared to play out the final year of the quarterback's contract. The two sides have a mutual understanding that there will be no adjustment to his contract entering the 2024 season.
news

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: I think we'll be 'very effective' in removing hip-drop tackles

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said on Tuesday that the move to ban the swivel hip-drop tackle is a positive step for the league's player health and safety.
news

NFL to play two games on Christmas, a Wednesday, during 2024 season

The league will hold two games on Christmas -- a Wednesday -- this season, Hans Schroeder, NFL executive vice president of media distribution, announced at the Annual League Meeting on Tuesday.
news

New Titans CB L'Jarius Sneed agrees to four-year, $76.4M contract

L'Jarius Sneed now has a new contract to go along with his new team. The Tennessee Titans and Sneed have agreed to terms on a four-year, $76.4 million contract, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.
news

NFL owners extend trade deadline to follow Week 9 games of 2024 NFL season

NFL owners approved on Tuesday an amendment to push the 2024 trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. The 2024 trade deadline is set to be on Nov. 5. (It was Oct. 31 in 2023).
news

Robert Kraft wants Patriots to add 'top-rate, young quarterback,' says team is going in 'right direction'

The Patriots' quarterback situation hangs over the entire operation right now, and owner Robert Kraft knows it. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy: Plan is to keep Tyler Smith at guard 'right now, see how it unfolds' 

With Tyron Smith's defection to New York, the Dallas Cowboys have a big hole to fill on the left side of the offensive line. Don't necessarily think that that means Tyler Smith is destined to be the teams new LT.
news

NFL owners pass new hybrid kickoff rule at Annual League Meeting

NFL owners on Tuesday voted to pass the hybrid kickoff rule that is intended to increase the number of returns during the 2024 season while maintaining player health and safety as a priority, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Woody Johnson: Jets will keep QB Zach Wilson if no trade materializes

Perhaps the Jets' split with Zach Wilson isn't as straightforward as initially thought. Gang Green owner Woody Johnson told reporters Monday that he could hang onto the former No. 2 overall pick.
news

Vikings owner Mark Wilf on Justin Jefferson contract talks: 'Going to do our best' to keep WR 'in purple'

Minnesota Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson is up for a massive contract extension. During Monday's edition of The NFL Report, Vikings owner Mark Wilf sounded inclined to make it happen.