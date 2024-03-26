NFL owners extend trade deadline to follow Week 9 games of 2024 NFL season

The NFL trade deadline is on the move.
NFL owners approved on Tuesday an amendment to push the 2024 trading deadline to the Tuesday after Week 9 games. The 2024 trade deadline is set to be on Nov. 5. (It was Oct. 31 in 2023.)
Previously, the trade deadline was Tuesday after Week 8.
When the league moved to a 17-game schedule for the 2021 season, the trade deadline wasn't adjusted to accommodate the elongated season. The 2024 rule, which was submitted by the Pittsburgh Steelers, restores the deadline to its more centralized timetable.
Several clubs proposed pushing the deadline even further -- past Week 10 -- but that proposal failed, as the league opted for the more conservative post-Week 9 option.
The NFL trade deadline is generally quieter than other sports due to the salary cap, contracts, compensatory picks, and other reasons, including its early date in the season. However, the league has resisted pushing the deadline further, fearing it would incentivize tanking.
For 2024, pushing the trade deadline a week strikes a balance the league is comfortable with and will hopefully lead to more action around the deadline.
Other notable rule changes passed by owners this week include:
- Overhauling the kickoff.
- Banning the hip-drop tackle.
- Expanding the standard elevation rules to permit clubs to elevate a bona fide quarterback an unlimited number of times from its practice squad to its active list to be its emergency third QB. Previously, the QB3 needed to come from the active roster.
- Permitting coaches a third challenge if they get at least one of their first two correct.
- Allow a ruling of a passer down by contact or out of bounds before throwing a pass as a reviewable play.
- Authorizing a replay review when clear and obvious visual evidence shows that the game clock expired before any snap.