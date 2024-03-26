NFL owners extend trade deadline to follow Week 9 games of 2024 NFL season

Several clubs proposed pushing the deadline even further -- past Week 10 -- but that proposal failed, as the league opted for the more conservative post-Week 9 option.

The NFL trade deadline is generally quieter than other sports due to the salary cap, contracts, compensatory picks, and other reasons, including its early date in the season. However, the league has resisted pushing the deadline further, fearing it would incentivize tanking.

For 2024, pushing the trade deadline a week strikes a balance the league is comfortable with and will hopefully lead to more action around the deadline.

Other notable rule changes passed by owners this week include: