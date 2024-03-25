NFL owners vote to ban hip-drop tackle at Annual League Meeting

"For me, no, none whatsoever," NFL Competition Committee chairman Rich McKay said Monday when asked if there were any unintended consequences they've tried to troubleshoot with the new rule. "Because this isn't the elimination of hip-drop, this is an elimination of a swivel technique that doesn't get used very often. When it is used, it is incredibly injurious to the runner -- the runner is purely defenseless. I've heard defenders say before and I hear them -- 'Hey, you're putting me in a really tough spot, you're saying I can't hit here and what do I do?' My response has as always been, 'Well, you can't do that.' That's just because the guy you're hitting is defenseless, has no way to protect himself. So, we've got to protect him. You've got to come up with other ways and you know what, they do. Yes, we outlawed the hip-drop, but what you may think are the drag-from-behind where he falls on the – that's still a tackle. This is only that tackle where the player is lifting themselves in the air and then falling on the legs."