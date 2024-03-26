Bears, Texans to kick off 2024 NFL preseason in Hall of Fame Game

The NFL's 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game will feature the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans, the Hall announced on Tuesday.
Devin Hester, Steve McMichael and Julius Peppers of the Bears and Andre Johnson from the Texans are among the former players who will be enshrined as members of the Class of 2024.
The game will kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Aug. 1, during the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week in Canton, Ohio.
The other inductees in this year's class are Dwight Freeney, Randy Gradishar and Patrick Willis. The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 3.