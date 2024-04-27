2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 6 and 7 below.
NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.
ROUND 6
Rouse's run blocking is ahead of his pass protection, but the Sooners trusted him at left tackle more than former five-star recruit Cayden Green last year. Rouse has good experience at that spot and boasts ideal length, but he really hasn't played anywhere but left tackle and is a bit clunky in space.
Lee is a gifted athlete with a workmanlike, drama-free attitude. But what's his best position? Lee might be best used as a 5-technique where he can occupy tackles and open up playmaking opportunities for others as long as his so-so arm length doesn't hinder him.
Laumea has played right tackle and right guard and is a quality run blocker with nice athletic traits -- although, he has subpar length. A full-time move inside might be in the cards to protect him vs. quality pass rushers.
Dial has decent length and has gotten his hands on a lot of passes the past three years, and he has a chance to make it as a jack of all trades in the secondary, with experience at multiple spots.
I'm a bit surprised the Chargers didn't take a back before this, but Vidal has a chance to join the RB rotation for Jim Harbaugh. Vidal's profile reads similarly to Blake Corum, so it's easy to see why Harbaugh might view him favorably.
It felt like Jackson was among the leaders in Senior Bowl practice receptions. Interestingly, I felt he was underused at Tulane, as Jackson has good quickness to uncover and make people miss as a smaller-framed slot receiver. He and teammate Tyjae Spears are reunited in Nashville.
Muasau reminded me a bit of former Vikings LB Kentrell Brothers, a short but stout hitter and playmaker around the line of scrimmage whose coverage deficiencies are a bit worrisome.
He wasn't going to be for every team because of his smaller frame, but in my opinion, Washington should have been drafted prior to this. His speed makes him a perfect fit in Miami, as Washington could be an ideal fourth or fifth receiver and return threat.
On the opposite end of the spectrum height-wise from Malik Washington is Wilson, who will immediately be among the tallest receivers in the NFL at 6-foot-7. He's sort of a TE-WR tweener, lacking the speed of a wideout and the strength for a tight end, but you may call him a weapon -- possibly in the red zone.
McClellan is a power back who runs with great toughness and exercises great ball security, fumbling only once in college on nearly 400 touches. But he's a one-dimensional runner on a team pretty loaded at running back.
A strong pro day helped solidify Washington as a draft pick. He looks like a solid, reliable possession receiver with natural route-running skills, but he's not special at any one thing.
Speaking of pro days, Hill ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his -- at 216 pounds. That lack of bulk likely makes him a nickel backer only on defense; he was never really a full-time starter in college.
Wingo is an undersized 3-technique with so-so career production, but I did not expect him to be available this late. His intangibles are strong, and he was rotated quite heavily at LSU, as well as having to endure nearly constant coaching changes there. He could surprise for sure as a rotational contributor.