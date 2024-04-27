 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft: Pick-by-pick analysis for Day 3, Rounds 6-7

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 04:21 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is underway. Eric Edholm provides analysis for every player selected in Rounds 6 and 7 below.

NOTE: Only trades agreed to after Day 1 began are reflected below.

ROUND 6

Pick
177
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from CAR through JAC)
Walter Rouse
Walter Rouse
Oklahoma · OT

Rouse's run blocking is ahead of his pass protection, but the Sooners trusted him at left tackle more than former five-star recruit Cayden Green last year. Rouse has good experience at that spot and boasts ideal length, but he really hasn't played anywhere but left tackle and is a bit clunky in space.

Pick
178
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(from ARI through CAR)
Logan Lee
Logan Lee
Iowa · DT

Lee is a gifted athlete with a workmanlike, drama-free attitude. But what's his best position? Lee might be best used as a 5-technique where he can occupy tackles and open up playmaking opportunities for others as long as his so-so arm length doesn't hinder him.

Pick
179
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from WAS)
Sataoa Laumea
Sataoa Laumea
Utah · OG

Laumea has played right tackle and right guard and is a quality run blocker with nice athletic traits -- although, he has subpar length. A full-time move inside might be in the cards to protect him vs. quality pass rushers.

Pick
180
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Marcellas Dial
Marcellas Dial
South Carolina · CB

Dial has decent length and has gotten his hands on a lot of passes the past three years, and he has a chance to make it as a jack of all trades in the secondary, with experience at multiple spots.

Pick
181
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Kimani Vidal
Kimani Vidal
Troy · RB

I'm a bit surprised the Chargers didn't take a back before this, but Vidal has a chance to join the RB rotation for Jim Harbaugh. Vidal's profile reads similarly to Blake Corum, so it's easy to see why Harbaugh might view him favorably. 

Pick
182
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(from TEN through PHI)
Jha'Quan Jackson
Jha'Quan Jackson
Tulane · WR

It felt like Jackson was among the leaders in Senior Bowl practice receptions. Interestingly, I felt he was underused at Tulane, as Jackson has good quickness to uncover and make people miss as a smaller-framed slot receiver. He and teammate Tyjae Spears are reunited in Nashville.

Pick
183
New York Giants
New York Giants
Darius Muasau
Darius Muasau
UCLA · LB

Muasau reminded me a bit of former Vikings LB Kentrell Brothers, a short but stout hitter and playmaker around the line of scrimmage whose coverage deficiencies are a bit worrisome. 

Pick
184
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from CHI)
Malik Washington
Malik Washington
Virginia · WR

He wasn't going to be for every team because of his smaller frame, but in my opinion, Washington should have been drafted prior to this. His speed makes him a perfect fit in Miami, as Washington could be an ideal fourth or fifth receiver and return threat.

Pick
185
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NYJ)
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Florida State · WR

On the opposite end of the spectrum height-wise from Malik Washington is Wilson, who will immediately be among the tallest receivers in the NFL at 6-foot-7. He's sort of a TE-WR tweener, lacking the speed of a wideout and the strength for a tight end, but you may call him a weapon -- possibly in the red zone.

Pick
186
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(from MIN through ARI)
Jase McClellan
Jase McClellan
Alabama · RB

McClellan is a power back who runs with great toughness and exercises great ball security, fumbling only once in college on nearly 400 touches. But he's a one-dimensional runner on a team pretty loaded at running back.

Pick
187
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Casey Washington
Casey Washington
Illinois · WR

A strong pro day helped solidify Washington as a draft pick. He looks like a solid, reliable possession receiver with natural route-running skills, but he's not special at any one thing.

Pick
188
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from LV through NE, MIN)
Jamal Hill
Jamal Hill
Oregon · LB

Speaking of pro days, Hill ran a 4.45-second 40-yard dash at his -- at 216 pounds. That lack of bulk likely makes him a nickel backer only on defense; he was never really a full-time starter in college.

Pick
189
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from DEN through LAR, BUF, HOU)
Mekhi Wingo
Mekhi Wingo
LSU · DT

Wingo is an undersized 3-technique with so-so career production, but I did not expect him to be available this late. His intangibles are strong, and he was rotated quite heavily at LSU, as well as having to endure nearly constant coaching changes there. He could surprise for sure as a rotational contributor.

