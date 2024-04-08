Top DT prospect T'Vondre Sweat arrested for DWI in Texas

Former University of Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat, one of the top DT prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft, was arrested on Sunday on a charge suspicion of driving while intoxicated, per the Travis County (Texas) Sherriff's office.
Sweat currently is rated as NFL.com's Brucky Brook's fifth-best defensive tackle prospect following a strong final season at Texas. Sweat was named the Big 12's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023 and was a first-team All-American after totaling 45 tackles, eight tackles for loss, two sacks, four PBUs, one blocked kick.
Sweat, the brother of Eagles defensive lineman Josh Sweat, also won college football's Outland Trophy (given to the nation's top interior lineman-OL/DL).
Sweat posted $3,000 bond following his arrest and is scheduled to the Tennessee Titans on Monday and the Seattle Seahawks later this week, per NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero.
The 2024 NFL Draft begins April 25 in Detroit.