RB Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys met Wednesday about possible return

A reunion might be in the works in Dallas.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott and the Dallas Cowboys met Wednesday about a potential return, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. There is no deal in place, but the parties are in talks.

Elliott is coming off a season spent with the New England Patriots which followed seven years, three Pro Bowls and two rushing titles with the Cowboys.

The 28-year-old Elliott was released last offseason by the 'Boys and signed in August by the Pats, whom he led with 642 rushing yards in 2023. Elliott, who averaged 3.5 yards per carry, ran for three touchdowns and had 51 receptions for an additional 313 yards, is hardly the bulldozing chain-mover he once was, but it's still an intriguing possibility.

Elliott, who remains an asset in pass protection and on the goal line, would potentially join a rather barren backfield that currently includes Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn and Royce Freeman.