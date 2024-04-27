 Skip to main content
Jets trade veteran DE John Franklin-Myers to Broncos

Published: Apr 27, 2024 at 04:07 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Broncos and Jets have become rather chummy in the last week.

After striking a deal to send Zach Wilson to the Mile High City this week, Denver and New York agreed to another trade Saturday involving defensive end John Franklin-Myers, who will follow Wilson to Denver in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round pick.

Upon learning he'd be traded, Franklin-Myers agreed to a reworked two-year contract with the Broncos worth $15 million, with $8 million being fully guaranteed and a $4 million signing bonus included, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

The 27-year-old Franklin-Myers has spent the last four seasons in New York as a rotational defender, playing an average of 56 percent of defensive snaps and recording 125 tackles (21 for loss) and 17.5 sacks. He's the third member of New York's 2023 defensive front to head elsewhere in 2024, following in the footsteps of Bryce Huff (Philadelphia) and Quinton Jefferson (Cleveland) out the door of the Jets' Florham Park, New Jersey headquarters for opportunities elsewhere as New York retools its defense.

Franklin-Myers joins a Broncos defense that has already added a handful of new faces to its front seven, picking up the likes of Malcolm Roach, Angelo Blackson and Rashard Lawrence in 2024.

