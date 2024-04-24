 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lions agree to terms with OT Penei Sewell on four-year, $112 million contract extension

Published: Apr 24, 2024 at 02:20 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

A day before Detroit hosts the 2024 NFL Draft, the Lions continued to lock down their core players.

The Lions and offensive tackle Penei Sewell have agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that includes $85 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season after factoring in Sewell's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.

The $28 million in new-money average over four years makes Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, besting Laremy Tunsil's $25 million per year mark.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Sewell has been a stalwart in three seasons, missing just one start (Week 18, 2021) over that span. He displayed versatility during his rookie campaign, starting out the season at left tackle in place of an injured Taylor Decker. Sewell then shifted back to the right side where he's been a rock and people-mover in the Lions' offense.

Related Links

The former Oregon product has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl bids and was named a 2023 first-team All-Pro.

A team captain, Sewell embodies everything Dan Campbell's club treasures. He's a hard-nosed offense tackle willing to do the dirty work to make the offense function at its highest potential. With a ruthless mentality between the lines, Sewell is arguably the best run-blocking tackle in the entire NFL, owning the athleticism to get out in space when needed. He's also a sturdy pass protector, allowing just three sacks over the past two years combined, per Pro Football Focus. He also earned one career catch for nine yards that went for a key first down in 2022.

Sewell is the keystone of a Lions offense that wants to ram the ball down an opponent's throat and dice them up with play action.

Sewell's massive payday is the latest reminder that a stalwart right tackle can be as crucial in today's NFL as a left tackle.

The Sewell extension came on the same day Detroit reached a massive pact with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With the draft on tap, general manager Brad Holmes made a resounding statement that he's willing to pay market-setting prices for franchise cornerstones.

The next big deal likely barreling down the Fisher Freeway in Detroit is quarterback Jared Goff's extension.

Related Content

news

DE Trey Hendrickson requests trade from Bengals; team says it won't move him

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson requested a trade from the Cincinnati Bengals, although the team told him it won't move him, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Wednesday, per sources. 
news

Cowboys pick up DE Micah Parsons' fifth-year rookie option 

It's not an extension, but the Cowboys are ensuring pass rusher Micah Parsons is on the roster beyond 2024. Dallas has picked up the fifth-year option on Parsons' rookie deal, which is slated to cost $21.324 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
news

Washington Commanders 2024 NFL Draft Guide: What you need to know

Get exclusive team insights and analysis for the Washington Commanders ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.
news

LSU QB Jayden Daniels dismisses reports he doesn't want to play for Commanders

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, thought to be the favorite to go No. 2 to the Washington Commanders on Thursday, dismissed reports on Wednesday that he would prefer to not play in D.C.
news

Fifth-year option tracker for first-round picks from the 2021 NFL Draft

May 2 marks the deadline for teams to exercise fifth-year options on rookie contracts for 2021 first-round draft picks. NFL.com is tracking each decision leading up to the deadline.
news

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. explains skipping pre-draft workouts: I 'trained to play football instead'

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. has arrived at the 2024 NFL Draft as a mystery prospect of sorts after bypassing workouts at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day, but he has an explanation for his approach to the pre-draft process.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, April 24

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees to four-year, $120 million extension

Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Lions have agreed to a four-year, $120 million contract extension with $77 million guaranteed, keeping the star receiver in Detroit through the 2027 season, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday
news

Falcons' Terry Fontenot on Kirk Cousins' study habits: 'He's like a nerd up there. He's obsessed with it'

Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot says Kirk Cousins brings more to the table than just steady QB play after seeing what the veteran brings to the building the past few weeks.
news

Jerry Jones staying patient with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons extensions: 'I want to see some more cards played'

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, WR CeeDee Lamb and pass rusher Micah Parsons are all up from massive extensions, but owner Jerry Jones is remaining patient on a matter that has hindered Dallas' offseason. 
news

Panthers WR Diontae Johnson ready to help QB Bryce Young 'grow'

Diontae Johnson knows full well that his new quarterback needs help to recover from a rough rookie season, and the new Carolina Panthers receiver believes he can help Bryce Young turn the corner in Year 2.