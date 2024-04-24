Lions agree to terms with OT Penei Sewell on four-year, $112 million contract extension

A day before Detroit hosts the 2024 NFL Draft, the Lions continued to lock down their core players.
The Lions and offensive tackle Penei Sewell have agreed to terms on a four-year, $112 million extension that includes $85 million guaranteed, keeping him under contract through the 2029 season after factoring in Sewell's fifth-year option, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per sources informed of the situation.
The $28 million in new-money average over four years makes Sewell the highest-paid offensive lineman in the NFL, besting Laremy Tunsil's $25 million per year mark.
The No. 7 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Sewell has been a stalwart in three seasons, missing just one start (Week 18, 2021) over that span. He displayed versatility during his rookie campaign, starting out the season at left tackle in place of an injured Taylor Decker. Sewell then shifted back to the right side where he's been a rock and people-mover in the Lions' offense.
The former Oregon product has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl bids and was named a 2023 first-team All-Pro.
A team captain, Sewell embodies everything Dan Campbell's club treasures. He's a hard-nosed offense tackle willing to do the dirty work to make the offense function at its highest potential. With a ruthless mentality between the lines, Sewell is arguably the best run-blocking tackle in the entire NFL, owning the athleticism to get out in space when needed. He's also a sturdy pass protector, allowing just three sacks over the past two years combined, per Pro Football Focus. He also earned one career catch for nine yards that went for a key first down in 2022.
Sewell is the keystone of a Lions offense that wants to ram the ball down an opponent's throat and dice them up with play action.
Sewell's massive payday is the latest reminder that a stalwart right tackle can be as crucial in today's NFL as a left tackle.
The Sewell extension came on the same day Detroit reached a massive pact with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With the draft on tap, general manager Brad Holmes made a resounding statement that he's willing to pay market-setting prices for franchise cornerstones.
The next big deal likely barreling down the Fisher Freeway in Detroit is quarterback Jared Goff's extension.