Lions agree to terms with OT Penei Sewell on four-year, $112 million contract extension

The former Oregon product has earned back-to-back Pro Bowl bids and was named a 2023 first-team All-Pro.

A team captain, Sewell embodies everything Dan Campbell's club treasures. He's a hard-nosed offense tackle willing to do the dirty work to make the offense function at its highest potential. With a ruthless mentality between the lines, Sewell is arguably the best run-blocking tackle in the entire NFL, owning the athleticism to get out in space when needed. He's also a sturdy pass protector, allowing just three sacks over the past two years combined, per Pro Football Focus. He also earned one career catch for nine yards that went for a key first down in 2022.

Sewell is the keystone of a Lions offense that wants to ram the ball down an opponent's throat and dice them up with play action.

Sewell's massive payday is the latest reminder that a stalwart right tackle can be as crucial in today's NFL as a left tackle.

The Sewell extension came on the same day Detroit reached a massive pact with star receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. With the draft on tap, general manager Brad Holmes made a resounding statement that he's willing to pay market-setting prices for franchise cornerstones.