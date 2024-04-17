Lions QB Jared Goff on contract talks: I love it in Detroit, 'would love to be here for a long time'

"It's been amazing, man," he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I love it here and would love to be here for a long time. It's been really special like I mentioned playing in front of these fans and being able to provide a winning culture in the last year and a half or so. To see them experience that and be able to be a part of that has been fun but by no means are we satisfied or happy to be here or any of that. It's about what's next now."