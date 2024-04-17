 Skip to main content
Lions QB Jared Goff on contract talks: I love it in Detroit, 'would love to be here for a long time'

Published: Apr 17, 2024 at 07:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions have been crystal clear in their intentions to continue their union beyond 2024.

Entering the final year of his contract, Goff reiterated that he wants to remain in Detroit as he participates in the voluntary offseason program.

"It's been amazing, man," he said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. "I love it here and would love to be here for a long time. It's been really special like I mentioned playing in front of these fans and being able to provide a winning culture in the last year and a half or so. To see them experience that and be able to be a part of that has been fun but by no means are we satisfied or happy to be here or any of that. It's about what's next now."

The former No. 1 overall pick by the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 recently noted that the trade to Detroit was the "greatest thing that ever happened to me." In three seasons in Detroit, Goff has settled into Ben Johnson's offense, earning a Pro Bowl bid in 2022 and leading the Lions to a 12-5 record and an NFC Championship Game last season.

Lions general manager Brad Holmes has spoken optimistically about signing Goff to a long-term extension, and with the QB similarly on board, a deal could come to fruition before the season.

"You never want to like say something," Goff said. "There's discussions and Brad has said what he's said to you guys and I'll say the same thing. There's been discussions. Yeah, my agent's on top of it, he's doing a good job and I trust those guys."

The going rate for quality starting quarterbacks sits at $40 million and above. The question will be how high Goff and his representatives seek to push that number.

In the final year of his four-year, $134 million extension signed in 2019, Goff counts $32.3 million against the Lions' salary cap with a $22.3 million base salary in 2024. The structure and cash flow are as important as the average per year on a new pact. Holmes has other deals to plan for, including Amon-Ra St. Brown and Penei Sewell coming down the pike soon, so ensuring the club has maneuverability is paramount.

When both sides are motivated to complete a deal, it usually comes to fruition -- generally before training camp in mid-July. Still, the Lions have the leverage of using the franchise tag on Goff for the next two years if negotiations eventually break down.

