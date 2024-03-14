 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season

Published: Mar 14, 2024 at 10:25 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes that will keep them under contract through the 2027 season.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," said Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

The news comes after the Lions won their first division title since the 1993 season and reached the NFC Championship Game before falling short to the San Francisco 49ers.

The extensions cap a stunning turnaround for Detroit, which went 3-13-1 in the first season of the Campbell-Holmes era and then stumbled out to a 1-6 start in Year 2. The 4-19-1 mark left some wondering about the long-term viability of the Lions under Campbell, who promised a gritty club that would "bite knee caps" during his introductory press conference.

The Lions would soon start to bite off more than just knee caps.

Detroit stormed through the second half of the 2022 season to finish 9-8, and after yet another strong draft from Holmes, the Lions rose even higher in 2023.

Behind continued strong play from quarterback Jared Goff -- thought to be a castoff as part of the Matthew Stafford trade -- the Lions opened the season with a win over the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs. They would go on to finish 12-5 (their highest win total since the 2021 season) and win back-to-back playoff games for the first time since 1957.

Related Content

news

New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on being traded to Cleveland: 'I feel like I'm wanted here'

Following his trade from the Denver Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy told the Cleveland media that it's good to be with a Browns team that sought him out. 
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Niners trading for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line

The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
news

Buccaneers GM Jason Licht compliments Baker Mayfield with wisecrack: 'He's probably a 10 on the pr--- scale'

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says Baker Mayfield's leadership qualities, physical style and his attitude helped lead the club to re-sign the quarterback to a three-year deal.
news

Patrick Peterson open to Steelers return, aims for 'another shot' at elusive Super Bowl ring in 2024

Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the door to a possible return to the Pittsburgh Steelers is not closed but added he just wants to chase a ring. 
news

Carlton Davis: Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' who can take away No. 1 receivers

The Detroit Lions made Carlton Davis III the centerpiece of their secondary revamp, finalizing a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the corner. The 27-year-old said he's the shutdown corner the Lions have been looking for. "You about to get a lockdown corner," he said Wednesday.
news

Kirk Cousins chose Atlanta over Minnesota because he feels he 'can retire a Falcon'

Quarterback Kirk Cousins choosing the Falcons over the Vikings came, in part, because he felt the Vikings was a "year-to-year" feeling and he believes he can retire with Atlanta. 
news

Colts agree to terms with QB Joe Flacco on one-year contract for $8.7M

The Indianapolis Colts have agreed to terms with quarterback Joe Flacco, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Wednesday.
news

Seven teams propose trade deadline be pushed back; 12 rule proposals in play at Annual League Meeting

The NFL announced 12 playing rule, bylaw and resolution proposals on Wednesday to be voted on for approval at the Annual League Meeting, which takes place March 24-27. Seven teams have propose that the trade deadline be moved to either Week 9 or 10.
news

Commanders signing LB Bobby Wagner to one-year deal

The Washington Commanders are signing veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner, 33, has spent 11 of his 12 seasons in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.
news

Titans signing WR Calvin Ridley to four-year, $92 million deal; Tennessee adds QB Mason Rudolph, too

The Tennessee Titans are signing wide receiver Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday, per a source.