Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season

The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes that will keep them under contract through the 2027 season.

"We are thrilled to have Brad and Dan under contract for the next four seasons," said Lions owner Sheila Hamp said in a statement. "They have been the driving force behind the rebuild of our football team and the success that we have enjoyed. The continuity they provide for our football program will continue to be the key to our future success on the field."

The news comes after the Lions won their first division title since the 1993 season and reached the NFC Championship Game before falling short to the San Francisco 49ers.

The extensions cap a stunning turnaround for Detroit, which went 3-13-1 in the first season of the Campbell-Holmes era and then stumbled out to a 1-6 start in Year 2. The 4-19-1 mark left some wondering about the long-term viability of the Lions under Campbell, who promised a gritty club that would "bite knee caps" during his introductory press conference.

The Lions would soon start to bite off more than just knee caps.

Detroit stormed through the second half of the 2022 season to finish 9-8, and after yet another strong draft from Holmes, the Lions rose even higher in 2023.