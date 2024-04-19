Dan Campbell pushed for Lions' black alternate jerseys to return 

The Lions won their first division title in 30 years last season, taking the NFC North with a 12-5 record, so Campbell got his wish.

"He loved them," Wood said of the black unis. "When he was here, he wore them, and I think it was kind of the team's favorite at the time, and he just kind of pined for it again. For him it's a throwback because it's when he was a player. I think they've dressed up even better than when he was here…It's a better look than the silver pants we wore at the time."

Among Lions fans, the black fits can be divisive. For some, they harken back to a dismal time in franchise history during the early 2000s when the club was historically bad, including the 0-16 2008 squad.

"There is a little history there, I'm well aware of it," Wood admitted. "But we're a new team, new leadership, new players, and I think the past is the past."