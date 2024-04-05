NFC Roster Reset: Conference hierarchy heading into 2024 NFL Draft

These teams all make this list for the same reasons: They have tons of talent and quarterbacks who possess MVP potential and/or big-game experience. Also, all five head coaches have at least guided a group to Championship Sunday. Yes, you can find faults and raise questions with more than a few of these top contenders. What you can't do is think people will be shocked if any of these franchises win the NFC championship this coming season.

The 49ers represented the conference in Super Bowl LVIII and fell to the Chiefs in an overtime classic. San Francisco's plenty good enough to return to that game and win it, largely because the core of this team remains intact. Quarterback Brock Purdy went from being an inspirational story as a rookie to becoming an MVP candidate in his second season. His supporting cast is one of the best in the business, a group that includes running back Christian McCaffery, tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel. The defense also remains disruptive because of stars like edge rusher Nick Bosa and linebacker Fred Warner.

The Lions' biggest news on offense involved the return of coordinator Ben Johnson, who has led one of the most dangerous units in football over the past two years. His decision to spurn head-coaching opportunities gives quarterback Jared Goff and his fellow teammates even more reason to produce major numbers this coming fall. It's also apparent that Detroit will need to be even more aware of the competition within its own division because Green Bay is growing up in a hurry. The Packers blew out Dallas on Super Wild Card Weekend before giving the 49ers all that they could handle in a 24-21 Divisional Round loss.

The first thing to like about Green Bay as a Super Bowl contender is the chemistry between Jordan Love and head coach Matt LaFleur. The coach has an exceptional feel for how to maximize Love's strengths and Love raised his game in the second half of last season. Now think about the potential of that offense with newly acquired free-agent running back Josh Jacobs in the backfield. The Packers still need to improve on defense -- a job that falls to new defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley -- but their postseason effort last season proved this is a team on the rise.

The Cowboys and Eagles finish out this list and both face plenty of questions heading into the fall. For Dallas, it's a matter of whether this team can finally stop disappointing in the playoffs with its current core. Prescott takes a lot of blame but that playoff loss to Green Bay was about an entire team falling apart. This roster has too much talent -- including All-Pro-caliber players like wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, guard Zack Martin and linebacker Micah Parsons -- to not push deeper into the postseason. The return of star cornerback Trevon Diggs from a torn ACL makes this group that much better.