Giants owner John Mara gives 'support' to draft high for quarterback 

Published: Mar 25, 2024 at 05:22 PM
Edholm_Eric_1400x1000
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

The New York Giants have received the green light from ownership to draft a quarterback as high as Round 1 if they so choose.

Giants team owner John Mara said at the owners' meetings on Monday that general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll can draft a quarterback if they feel it's the best move for the team. The Giants own the No. 6 overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.

"If they fall in love with a quarterback and believe that it's worth pick No. 6 -- or moving up -- I certainly would support that," Mara said Monday, via ESPN.com.

The Giants signed QB Daniel Jones to a $160 million extension just last year, but Jones' injury-plagued 2023 season has changed the picture in New York. He's currently rehabbing a torn ACL and is set to be cleared for action later this offseason. Jones also previously suffered a neck injury that caused him to miss three games last season.

Schoen has been seen at some quarterback pro days, including that of possible No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC. The Giants also have brought in multiple quarterbacks for visits to the team facility, interviewing several more at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Mara said the Giants' scouting department has relayed to him that he is one of the "most talented groups to come out in years" at the position.

"I know they're looking at the quarterbacks. You've seen that," Mara said. "They've gone to some of the pro days. We've had some of those guys in. I don't think they're even close to making a final determination yet as to which way we're going to go on that. Those discussions will happen over the next few weeks."

The Giants also signed free-agent QB Drew Lock this offseason to a one-year deal worth $5 million as insurance at the position.

Seahawks GM John Schneider appeared to suggest that Lock signed with New York because he would be given a chance to compete for the starting job, although Lock later disputed what Schneider said. Giants head coach Brian Daboll told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero that Jones will be "the guy" once he's cleared medically.

"I still have a lot of confidence in Daniel," Mara told NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo in an interview on Monday. "I think the Daniel we saw in 2022 is the real deal. Last year, he was hurt. A lot of his offensive linemen were hurt, and things just did not go our way. But I've got all the confidence in the world, and hopefully, he'll be ready to go by training camp, and yes, we'll expect him to be the starter in 2024."

Mara said, per ESPN.com, he wouldn't view taking a QB sixth overall -- or higher -- as an indictment on Jones. Rather, he'd see it as good, old-fashioned competition.

"No, I don't think so," Mara said. "Why not let them both compete? Let them both compete and let the better man win."

