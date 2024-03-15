Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB

First things first: Lock joining New York isn't exactly analogous to Mayfield signing in Tampa Bay. The Bucs QB was "competing" with Kyle Trask, who had attempted all of nine career passes entering last offseason. The Giants are paying Jones $40 million per year. Mayfield had a clear path to the starting gig. Lock's road isn't plowed nearly as well.

New York has been adamant that Jones is on the path to being healthy for the 2024 campaign and plans for him to start. Perhaps the Giants convinced Lock that due to Jones' lengthy injury history, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2023, he'd have a better chance to play.

After sitting all of 2022 behind Smith, Lock finally got a chance to make two starts when Geno got injured last season. He played well, including leading a comeback win over Philadelphia. His presence in New York gives the front office a veteran who can start if Jones gets injured again. But if Jones is on the roster, it would be a stunner if he was leapfrogged by Lock.