Seahawks GM John Schneider: Giants 'sold' Drew Lock on opportunity to compete to be starting QB

The Seattle Seahawks attempted to re-sign quarterback Drew Lock but couldn't keep their backup from pursuing a chance to start.
Lock signed with the New York Giants this week to add another veteran to Big Blue's QB room alongside Daniel Jones and Tommy DeVito following Tyrod Taylor defecting to the Jets.
According to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, the Giants sold Lock on switching coasts by danglingly a chance to start, while he would have been a clear backup behind Geno Smith in Seattle.
"They basically sold him on the opportunity to compete to be the starter," Schneider said on Seattle Sports Radio 710AM. "And he felt like it was the right opportunity. He looked at Baker Mayfield's opportunity last year and felt that this could be something similar."
First things first: Lock joining New York isn't exactly analogous to Mayfield signing in Tampa Bay. The Bucs QB was "competing" with Kyle Trask, who had attempted all of nine career passes entering last offseason. The Giants are paying Jones $40 million per year. Mayfield had a clear path to the starting gig. Lock's road isn't plowed nearly as well.
New York has been adamant that Jones is on the path to being healthy for the 2024 campaign and plans for him to start. Perhaps the Giants convinced Lock that due to Jones' lengthy injury history, including a season-ending ACL tear in 2023, he'd have a better chance to play.
After sitting all of 2022 behind Smith, Lock finally got a chance to make two starts when Geno got injured last season. He played well, including leading a comeback win over Philadelphia. His presence in New York gives the front office a veteran who can start if Jones gets injured again. But if Jones is on the roster, it would be a stunner if he was leapfrogged by Lock.
There is also the possibility that the Giants could select a quarterback early in the 2024 NFL Draft, adding even more competition to the quarterback room.