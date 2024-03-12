Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

Lock, a former second-round pick by Denver, never panned out in the Mile High City, completing 59.3 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 24 games over three years with the Broncos. He was traded to Seattle as part of the Wilson deal in 2022.

The 27-year-old finally got to show his improvement last season, starting two games for an injured Geno Smith, including an epic comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. In four appearances in 2023, Lock completed 63.2% of 76 attempts for 543 yards with three TDs and three INTs. He showed enhanced development in reading defenses and managing the offense from his days in Denver, but still had more unforced errors than you want from an everyday starter.

Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Nov. 5 after playing in just six games in 2023. While the Giants have been optimistic about Jones' readiness for the start of the season, having a veteran backup option made sense. Big Blue also has Tommy DeVito under contract.