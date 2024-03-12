 Skip to main content
Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 02:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The New York Giants found their veteran backup.

Big Blue is signing quarterback Drew Lock, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources informed of the situation.

The Giants were in the market for an experienced backup behind Daniel Jones after Tyrod Taylor defected to the Jets. Big Blue also met with Russell Wilson, who signed with Pittsburgh.

Lock, a former second-round pick by Denver, never panned out in the Mile High City, completing 59.3 percent of his passes with 25 touchdowns and 20 interceptions in 24 games over three years with the Broncos. He was traded to Seattle as part of the Wilson deal in 2022.

The 27-year-old finally got to show his improvement last season, starting two games for an injured Geno Smith, including an epic comeback win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 15. In four appearances in 2023, Lock completed 63.2% of 76 attempts for 543 yards with three TDs and three INTs. He showed enhanced development in reading defenses and managing the offense from his days in Denver, but still had more unforced errors than you want from an everyday starter.

Jones suffered a season-ending ACL tear on Nov. 5 after playing in just six games in 2023. While the Giants have been optimistic about Jones' readiness for the start of the season, having a veteran backup option made sense. Big Blue also has Tommy DeVito under contract.

Adding Lock fortifies the position for Brian Daboll but won't quiet questions about whether the Giants could go quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft.

