Jets signing QB Tyrod Taylor as veteran backup

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 11:55 PM Updated: Mar 12, 2024 at 12:56 AM
Aaron Rodgers has himself a new backup.

Tyrod Taylor is set for his third tenure in New York, this time agreeing to terms with the Jets, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported. Taylor's deal with the Jets is a two-year deal worth up to $18 million, Pelissero added.

Having given Zack Wilson permission to seek a trade, the Jets made it clear that an offseason onus was on finding a veteran backup and Taylor most certainly checks that box.

Taylor, a one-time Pro Bowler with the Buffalo Bills, is set to play for his seventh NFL team and offers a resume with 58 career starts, 12,135 passing yards, 65 touchdown passes to 29 interceptions. He's also very familiar with the Empire State. Among the aforementioned seven teams he played for are the Bills and New York Giants, so he's no stranger to Gotham.

Taylor played the last two seasons with the Giants, and in 2023 made five starts, completing 116 of 180 passes for 1,341 yards, five touchdowns and three INTs. The 34-year-old still has some wheels and can motor when needed.

As Rodgers makes his way back from an Achilles tear, Taylor provides the Jets with an battle-tested and battle-proven option if needed.

