2024 NFL Draft: Nine teams that most need to ace their picks

The Broncos cut ties with Russell Wilson this offseason and currently have the least-experienced QB room in the NFL. Finding a quarterback is absolutely essential for Sean Payton this offseason, but herein lies the rub: They don’t have many tradable assets, and the rest of the roster is in tough shape.





Sitting at No. 12 in the 2024 NFL Draft, plus owning all their future Day 1 and 2 picks, all Denver lacks when it comes to making a QB trade is this year’s second-rounder, which was given to the Saints as part of the trade for Payton. That last part means the Broncos can’t match what the Texans sent the Cardinals last year to move up to No. 3 overall for Will Anderson Jr. -- at least in terms of current draft assets. Plus, who’s to say that a team such as the Vikings (who own Nos. 11 and 23 overall) wouldn’t outbid them?

Without a viable QB starter (Jarrett Stidham?) in place, the level of urgency to make a deal feels high. The Broncos play in a tough division and already have shed some skin this offseason with the release of Justin Simmons and the Jerry Jeudy trade. Dealing up might cost Payton a chance to fill out his thinning roster, but does he have a choice? It’s the ultimate catch-22.