2024 NFL Draft: Keon Coleman, Bralen Trice among 10 prospects whose tape trumps subpar testing

As a gifted flex tight end with sticky hands and outstanding ball skills, Sanders is a tough matchup for linebackers and safeties in the slot. The Texas standout can utilize his superior size and length to box out defenders down the field, particularly in the red zone, where quarterbacks love to target big bodies. Checking in at just a hair under 6-4 and 245 pounds, Sanders slithers down the hashes on seam routes and pop passes that enable quarterbacks to rack up easy completions against single-high coverage schemes. With Sanders also displaying polished route-running skills and YAC potential on short and intermediate routes over the middle, the athletic pass catcher is an ideal candidate to flourish as a playmaking tight end for a team looking for a mismatch creator. Don't get caught up on the unremarkable 40 time (4.69 seconds).