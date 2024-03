The Denver Broncos are in the process of trading wide receiver Jerry Jeudy to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a fifth- and sixth-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.

Jeudy was drafted by the Broncos with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and has 211 catches for 3,053 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his four seasons in Denver.