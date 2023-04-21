Broncos GM George Paton not trading WR Jerry Jeudy: 'He's going to be here'

In the last five games of 2022, Jeudy compiled 33 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns. In his first 10 games of the campaign, the wideout netted 34 catches, 514 yards and three TDs -- with 102 yards and a score coming in Week 1.

In three seasons with Denver, the first-round pick has yet to breach the 1,000-yard barrier in any campaign. He's also dealt with injury the past two years, missing nine contests total. Compared with the likes of draftmates Justin Jefferson or CeeDee Lamb, Jeudy hasn't lived up to the hype.

The hope is a fresh start in Sean Payton's offense will get the wideout to the next level.

The dearth of quality free agent receivers, Jeudy's pre-draft pedigree and his middling production have made him a rumored trade target for clubs trying to add talent for a potential bargain.

But at each step, Denver has denied it wants to trade Jeudy or Courtland Sutton. Payton said last month unequivocally, "We’re not trading those two players."

And yet, teams could still call. The questions likely won't die down until after the 2023 NFL Draft -- and if the Broncos decline the fifth-year option afterward, queries might recommence.