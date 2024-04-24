Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown agrees to four-year, $120 million extension

A precise route runner, St. Brown gobbles up defenders, creating easy lanes for Goff. Owning vice-grip hands, the wideout rarely bobbles the ball. Per Next Gen Stats, St. Brown suffered just two drops in 2023 amounting to a 1.2% drop rate, the lowest among all wideouts with at least 125 targets. He's the complete package, a player who can win at every level and offers run-after-catch ability.

By every metric, St. Brown deserved his massive pay raise. The new deal more appropriately slides the wideout's compensation into the upper echelon of his peers.

The $120 million extension gives St. Brown $30 million per year in new money, matching Tyreek Hill as the top wideout in annual value. Adding the $3.366 million ARSB is due in 2024, the complete pact averages to roughly $24.67 million over the next five seasons.

The Lions were wise to lock down their No. 1 wideout now as contracts for the position continue to escalate. With Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase, CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk among the receivers in line for new deals, costs at the position are only headed northward.