Niners GM John Lynch 'didn't entertain any' trade offers for Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk on Friday

Aiyuk is looking for an extension, and reports and rumors about him potentially being traded have been in abundance for weeks. Samuel's name was more recently added to the mix.

When the 49ers picked Florida's Pearsall at the tail end of Friday's first round it seemed only to heighten the intrigue around Samuel or Aiyuk moving, with the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots among the suitors named.

While Lynch seemed to quell trade talk at Friday night's end, Thursday night's post-draft news conference had a slightly different tone, leading to plenty of Friday morning buzz.

Lynch and Shanahan each said they'd taken calls and underscored that they always listen and would never shut the door.

"Never close the door on a trade," Lynch said Thursday. "I mean, we'll always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands."

"I thought it was unlikely going into it, but that doesn't mean that it can't happen," Shanahan said. "So, I mean, you listen to everything."

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Friday morning that there was certainly still a possibility of a 49ers trade. San Francisco moved around with its draft picks on Friday, but didn't move either of its standout wide receivers.

According to Lynch, they didn't entertain any of the offers they received, but at the least it made for some entertainment during the second and third rounds.