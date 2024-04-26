2024 NFL Draft Buzz: Latest league news, rumors ahead of Friday's Round 2, 3

Might the San Francisco 49ers be in the mix for a blockbuster Day 2 trade? NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said Friday on Good Morning Football that he believes there is certainly still a possibility.

With Round 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft closing with a run of pass catchers, the 49ers added to their WR room by selecting Florida wideout Ricky Pearsall 31st overall. The selection raised eyebrows as it comes with wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, a one-time teammate of Pearsall at Arizona State, looking for a contract extension and mentioned in trade rumors. Deebo Samuel's name has now also been bandied about in trade rumblings.

Following Pearsall's selection, 49ers general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed they have received trade offers, but like their WR room as it is -- though the door is hardly shut. Pelissero underscored Friday that the Niners will always answer the phone, and it's always possible that things could change regarding trading away Aiyuk or Samuel.

"We're continuing to have positive talks with B.A., and we are really efforting to get something done with him," Lynch said Thursday night, via team transcript. "And we're excited about continuing down that path. And Brandon being a part of this team. Deebo is a part of this team and a big part of this team. So, like I said, we feel great about that group and we feel like we just made it better with another really good addition to it who complements the group real well."

Lynch and Shanahan didn't shy away from admitting that they're not going to listen to offers, however.

"Never close the door on a trade, Lynch said. "I mean, we'll always listen and we have. But we like our group as it stands."

Added Shanahan when asked if it was unlikely the Niners would trade Aiyuk now that the first round was over: "I thought it was unlikely going into it, but that doesn't mean that it can't happen. So, I mean, you listen to everything. Everything's about trying to improve our team as much as we can for 2024 without ... jeopardizing 2025 as much as possible. So, that's everything you look into and whenever that opportunity comes, whichever way, if you can improve your team, you do that. It's sometimes, it's hard to picture improving your team though without him."