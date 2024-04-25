 Skip to main content
2024 NFL Draft

2024 NFL Draft Day 2: How to watch NFL Draft rounds 2-3 

Published: Apr 25, 2024 at 07:08 PM

How to watch the 2024 NFL Draft

You can watch the draft live on NFL Network, NFL+, ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN Deportes. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 25 to catch all the Day 1 draft action live and don't miss coverage of Rounds 2 and 3 beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 26. Draft coverage concludes on Saturday, April 27 with the action beginning at noon ET.

When is the 2024 NFL Draft

The 2024 NFL Draft will take place between Thursday April 25 and Saturday 27, 2024. The action from Detroit will kick off with Round 1 on Thursday, and finish with Rounds 4-7 on Saturday, April 27.

Location

Detroit, MI

The 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit promises to be one of the most exciting in recent memory, with quarterbacks Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye and J.J. McCarthy receiving consideration at the top of Round 1 alongside generational wide receiver talents in Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze.

In all, more than 250 players will be drafted over the course of seven rounds spanning three days, starting on Thursday, April 25 and concluding on Saturday, April 27.

You can watch all of the action unfold live starting at 8 p.m. ET on April 25 on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+. Learn more about NFL+ here.

Additional live coverage of the draft will be available on the NFL Channel -- the NFL's free ad-supported streaming offering. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.

A complete listing of ways to watch the 2024 NFL Draft can also be found here.

Following the conclusion of Round 1 on April 25, exclusive coverage on NFL+ will begin with The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special. For more details about that show, which features acclaimed podcast hosts Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright, visit here.

Below is a further breakdown of what you need to know to watch the NFL draft:

First round order of 2024 NFL Draft

1) Chicago Bears (from Carolina)
2) Washington Commanders
3) New England Patriots
4) Arizona Cardinals
5) Los Angeles Chargers
6) New York Giants
7) Tennessee Titans
8) Atlanta Falcons
9) Chicago Bears
10) New York Jets
11) Minnesota Vikings
12) Denver Broncos
13) Las Vegas Raiders
14) New Orleans Saints
15) Indianapolis Colts
16) Seattle Seahawks
17) Jacksonville Jaguars
18) Cincinnati Bengals
19) Los Angeles Rams
20) Pittsburgh Steelers
21) Miami Dolphins
22) Philadelphia Eagles
23) Minnesota Vikings (from Cleveland through Houston)
24) Dallas Cowboys
25) Green Bay Packers
26) Tampa Bay Buccaneers
27) Arizona Cardinals (from Houston)
28) Buffalo Bills
29) Detroit Lions
30) Baltimore Ravens
31) San Francisco 49ers
32) Kansas City Chiefs

Learn more about the 2024 NFL Draft:

