2024 NFL Draft Day 2: How to watch NFL Draft rounds 2-3 

In all, more than 250 players will be drafted over the course of seven rounds spanning three days, starting on Thursday, April 25 and concluding on Saturday, April 27.

You can watch all of the action unfold live starting at 8 p.m. ET on April 25 on NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and ESPN Deportes. Coverage is also available to stream live on NFL+. Learn more about NFL+ here.

Additional live coverage of the draft will be available on the NFL Channel -- the NFL's free ad-supported streaming offering. The NFL Channel is available on the NFL App, Roku Channel, Peacock, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vizio WatchFree, Xumo Play, LG and at NFL.com/nflchannel.

A complete listing of ways to watch the 2024 NFL Draft can also be found here.

Following the conclusion of Round 1 on April 25, exclusive coverage on NFL+ will begin with The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special. For more details about that show, which features acclaimed podcast hosts Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright, visit here.