'The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special' to stream exclusively on NFL+ following first round of 2024 NFL Draft

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- On Thursday, April 25, "The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special" -- from the hosts of the widely acclaimed podcast "The Fantasy Footballers" -- streams exclusively on NFL+ immediately following the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, providing instant fantasy analysis and reaction.

Hosted by Andy Holloway, Jason Moore and Mike Wright, "The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special" marks NFL Media's first live fantasy reaction show during Draft weekend ever. Once the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit concludes, "The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special" offers top-notch fantasy insight on a draft highlighted by elite talent at the skill positions.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with the NFL on a groundbreaking new experience for NFL+, providing live fantasy football draft day analysis and reactions for the first time to an audience excited to see how these new faces fit into the NFL landscape," said Mike "The Fantasy Hitman" Wright.

"We are excited to continue and expand upon our incredible relationship with 'The Fantasy Footballers' in providing a show that is first of its kind for the NFL Media group," said Meredith Battin, vice president, head of content planning and programming with the NFL. "The fantasy expertise of the 'Footballers provides a unique angle to our NFL Draft coverage, and we are thrilled to offer it to NFL+ subscribers."

"The Fantasy Footballers" is an independent digital sports entertainment phenomenon with an unparalleled reach in fantasy sports, amassing 70 million downloads in 2023. "The Fantasy Footballers Draft Special" exclusively on NFL+ marks a continuation of the partnership between the NFL and "The Fantasy Footballers," which includes the popular podcast "The Fantasy Footballers Dynasty Podcast" available on the NFL Podcast Network through iHeartMedia.

During their history, "The Fantasy Footballers" have won numerous industry awards, including nine wins from PodcastAwards.com and the iHeartMedia "Best Sports Podcast" award in 2019. To follow "The Fantasy Footballers" across social media, visit:

NFL+ is the League's direct-to-consumer subscription service offering access to live local and primetime regular season and postseason games (phone and tablet only), live out-of-market preseason games, live local and national audio for every game, a live stream of NFL Network and NFL RedZone, original content, NFL Films' archives, and much more. NFL+ is available in the NFL App across all app stores. For more information, visit NFL.com/plus.

The 2024 NFL Draft presented by Verizon kicks off with the first round Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Rounds 2-3 Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday, April 27 at noon ET from Detroit with coverage on ESPN, ABC, NFL Network, NFL+ and the NFL Channel.